Pokrovskaya about Viner-Usmanova’s criticism of Dalaloyan: “Completely on Arthur’s side, he spoke for many athletes. Why insult him? ” – Gymnastics

The head coach of the Russian national synchronized swimming team Tatyana Pokrovskaya commented on the scandal involving the Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Artur Dalaloyan.

Earlier, Dalaloyan was skeptical that the silver medalist of the Games Dina Averina was awarded a BMW X5 along with the gold medalists. Arina Averina won the BMW X3, finishing only fourth in the competition.

After Dalaloyan’s words, the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) Irina Viner-Usmanova said that “there are too many idiots in Russia, and she does not want to speak out about the speech of one of them.”

“The gymnasts are great. They fought and won a very beautiful victory in the team tournament. Of course, they are offended. I think everyone should get what they deserve. That is, it is not entirely correct when the silver medalist is handed a car as a champion. I always say: absolutely all Olympic medalists are heroes. But they need to be somehow differentiated. Gold is gold.

I work at the same base with the gymnasts. They are very good guys and certainly not stupid. They are very serious workers. In this situation, I am completely on his side. A person has the right to express his opinion. Why insult him? Moreover, I am sure that Dalaloyan spoke not only for himself, but also for many athletes. You can’t do that, ” Pokrovskaya said in response to Viner-Usmanova’s words.

Dalaloyan that Dina Averina was awarded a BMW X5 for Tokyo 2020: “My first reaction is a slight misunderstanding. This is not entirely fair “