Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence attends rally for women’s right to abortion

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence

Yesterday, 31-year-old Jennifer Lawrence, who is now expecting her first child, was seen at a protest march in New York with 40-year-old Amy Schumer.

On Saturday, rallies were held in all 50 states of the United States in support of women’s rights to a safe termination of pregnancy. The public outcry was sparked by a controversial law recently passed in Texas, according to which abortion was almost completely banned. By law, it is forbidden to carry out abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, that is, from the moment when the fetus is found to have a heartbeat. This also applies to cases where the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest.

Like many of the protesters, Amy and Jennifer took to the rally with placards to express their position.

Women cannot be free if they are not in control of their body,

Lawrence says on the poster.

Abortion is necessary

– written on Amy’s poster.

I don’t have a uterus and she’s pregnant, but we’re here anyway

– signed a joint photo of Sumer on her Instagram.

Jennifer Lawrence

Recall that the comedian has been struggling with endometriosis for a long time, and recently underwent surgery to remove the uterus to cope with the pain. According to Amy, after that, her condition improved significantly. The actress and her husband Chris Fisher have a two-year-old son, Jean.

The fact that Lawrence and her husband, gallery owner Cook Maroney, are expecting a child, became known in September this year. Both will become parents for the first time.