Prince Harry and Meghan Markle booed over Oprah Winfrey’s interview – Moscow 24, 09/10/2021

There was a scandal at the award ceremony for the British television The National Television Awards. The crowd booed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the broadcast of an excerpt from their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station reported, citing Express.

It is noted that within the framework of the ceremony, a clip was presented to the audience with bright moments that have occurred over the past 12 months. It includes excerpts from films, entertainment shows and other programs. When an excerpt from an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey appeared on the screen, a whistle was heard from the audience.

Later, the crowd booed and journalist Pierce Morgan because of the criticism of Meghan Markle. This happened despite the fact that the media regulator acquitted the former host of “Good Morning UK” after the scandalous interview with the Duchess.

Ofcom said in a statement that attempts to silence a journalist amount to “frightening restrictions on freedom of expression.”

In this case, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be invited to the Emmy. The final decision on their presence will be made by Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier it became known that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle asked the British Queen Elizabeth II for an audience to introduce her to her great-granddaughter, Princess Lilibet. So far, the queen has not agreed to a meeting, however, according to one of the sources, Elizabeth II really wants to see her great-granddaughter.