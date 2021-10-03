Prince Harry left pregnant Meghan for a concert with Jennifer Lopez

Prince Harry left pregnant Meghan Markle at home to join Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Ben Affleck at the Vax Live benefit concert in Los Angeles. It was the first public appearance in the United States of the Duke of Sussex since the funeral of his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Prince Harry received a standing ovation after he cordially thanked ordinary healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus and urged Americans to “look beyond ourselves with compassion and compassion” during Vax Live’s stellar benefit concert in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry was among many famous stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Ben Affleck, who took to the stage during Sunday night’s recording of a concert hosted by Global Citizen at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, where only fully vaccinated guests.

The concert, promoting the fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world, marked Harry’s first public appearance in the United States since the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and since he and his wife Meghan Markle, who was not in attendance at the stadium, gave a high-profile interview to Oprah. Winfrey.

“Tonight is a celebration for everyone here, vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and millions of frontline heroes around the world,” Prince Harry told the jubilant crowd. “You have spent the last year fighting courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You have served and made sacrifices, put yourself in danger, and acted bravely for the price. We are indebted to you. Thanks”.

Harry and Meghan are spearheading the Vax Live campaign, which “aims to instill confidence in vaccines around the world and help deliver COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere,” according to Global Citizen.

Event organizers said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will deliver “an important global message for vaccine equity.”

Meghan, who is several months pregnant with the couple’s second child, entrusted Harry to share this message on her behalf when she stayed home on Sunday.

In his dramatic address, Harry said: “We come together because this pandemic cannot end unless we act together with unprecedented commitment to our common humanity. The vaccine should be distributed to everyone, everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is equitable distribution in all corners of the world. We have a mission before us that we cannot afford to tolerate, and that is what this is about tonight. The virus knows no boundaries, and access to vaccine cannot be determined by geography. This should be accepted as a fundamental right for everyone, and this is our starting point. “

“None of us should be comfortable thinking that we will be fine with so many others suffering,” said Prince Harry. – In fact, and especially with this pandemic, when someone suffers, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves with compassion and compassion for those we know and those we don’t know. We need to uplift all of humanity and make sure that no individual or community is left behind. What we do at this moment will go down in history, and tonight we stand in solidarity with millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave. ”

The concert will air on May 8 on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube and iHeartMedia. He will encourage donations to reach the goal of vaccinating 27 million healthcare workers worldwide.

Other headliners for the event will include President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who are committed to “increasing public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines while strengthening key prevention measures such as masking and social distancing,” according to Global Citizen.

Also appearing: French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic and celebrities Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gail King, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn.