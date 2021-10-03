Quitting racing, so the fate of America’s GP 2022 is not my problem

Valentino Rossi continues his disappointing streak at Austin. According to the results of qualification, the pilot of the Petronas Yamaha SRT took the penultimate place, overtaking only Danilo Petrucci. Perhaps the 9-time world champion could have qualified higher if not for the fall at the very end. But he didn’t have the potential to get through to K-2 anyway.

GP of the Americas 2021: the fall of Russia in the MotoGP qualifier (video)

What Vale can be happy about is for his students: Pekko Bagnaya won the third pole in a row, and Luca Marini, driving a Ducati 2 years ago, will start from the third row.

Valentino Doctor Russia:

I felt better on Saturday than on Friday, and especially at SP-3 I was not bad. During SP-4 we managed to improve the pace. We have tried different rear rubber compounds, it will be important to make the right choice for the race. In K-1 I did a pretty good try with the first set of tires. There was a lot of confusion and traffic on the second try. I still had a chance to make a strong circle and really attack, but, unfortunately, I lost control of the front wheel. It’s a shame, because in the end I have to start from afar. I think the race will be very exhausting from a physical point of view for all the riders, because the track is very difficult. There are tough braking points, a lot of bumps and very hot weather on Sunday. The day will be hard for everyone.

On Saturday, a meeting of the Safety Commission took place, during which the unacceptably low quality of the asphalt pavement was discussed. Rossi admitted that he missed the meeting: