Rangers bounced back 1-3 and beat Boston, Panarin’s absence and Lafrenier’s winning goal

National Hockey League clubs have passed the equator of pre-season training. Until the completion of the training camps, all teams have to play 2-3 matches, and the squads in the control matches are gradually becoming closer and closer to the combat ones. Last night, the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins played against each other for the second time in the last week – unlike the first match, the main stars of the team appeared in the application of the “bears” Brad Marchand, David Pastrnyak and Patrice Bergeron.

In turn, there was no Russian forward in the “blue shirts” application again Artemy Panarin. During the fall preparations, the top scorer of the past season among the Russians only once appeared on the ice – this happened just in the last match with Boston, where the 29-year-old striker scored the winning goal. Since then, Panarin no longer played in the training camp. Another absence of the Russian frightened the North American journalists, who immediately recalled the injury of Artemy, received at the end of the last regular season in a collision with Tom Wilson… Because of that injury, the Russian was forced to end the season ahead of schedule.



However, the new head coach of the Rangers Gerard Galland even in the pre-match communication, he reassured the media representatives. According to the Canadian expert, Panarin simply doesn’t have to go out on the ice now. One match was enough for Galland to realize that he was in good shape. The Blueshirts mentor noted that before the start of the season, Artemy will play in one of the two remaining test matches with New Jersey, when the Rangers have already decided on the lineup they will play in the regular season.

In addition to Panarin, the Rangers were also absent Mika Zibanejad and Chris Crider. But with them everything was clearer and easier – on the eve of the New Yorkers met with “New Jersey”, and it is simply inappropriate to use their leaders in paired matches in the training camp. However, even without their recognized stars, the Rangers were able to make a spectacular comeback against Boston.

The beginning of the meeting was extremely unfortunate for the defense of the “blue shirts” and the Russian goalkeeper Alexandra Georgieva… Already in the second minute, the Czech defender went to the penalty box Libor Hayek – and his compatriot Pastrnjak took 50 seconds to score his first goal during the preseason, converting a majority. The Rangers bounced back in the next shift thanks to an accurate shot Ryan Strohm, but even before the break Georgiev missed twice – Bergeron and Marchand distinguished themselves. Each striker from the leading combination of “bears” once entered his name in the score sheet in the line of scored goals.

However, the teams went to the first break with a minimal advantage in favor of Boston. The line under the abundance of assists in the starting segment was brought by the newcomer of the Rangers Sammy Blaze, who moved to Broadway after an exchange with “St. Louis”, as a result of which the Russian went in the opposite direction Pavel Buchnevich. Blaise’s first puck for the new team turned out to be somewhat curious. Sammy settled down on a dime when selling too much, blocking the view Linus Ullmark. At the moment of the throw Nils Lundqvist Blais jumped with a 180-degree turn, and the puck ricocheted from Sammy’s body into the goal. The Rangers forward didn’t even have to use a stick to hit the target.

In the second period, the score on the scoreboard did not change, and from the beginning of the third segment, the Rangers have already defended the goal Tyler Wallwho replaced Georgiev. The guests played back in the middle of the twenty minutes, when the American striker Kevin Rooney realized the penalty box. The blueshirts’ check-line forward ran to Ullmark’s goal in the minority, earned himself a violation, and himself put the verdict into action, restoring the balance and putting the game into overtime.

# 1 of the 2020 NHL draft has its say in the extra segment Alexis Lafrenier. The Canadian striker was far from the best way to spend his debut season in the major league of the world. At the beginning of the last regular season, Lafrenier looked extremely weak at all, and only starting from the middle of the championship did Alexis gradually begin to show signs of life. It is from the progress of such players as Lafrenier and Kakko the results of the new season for the Rangers largely depend.

In the meantime, the Canadian scores the winning goal in overtime and brings his team a preseason victory. In the second minute of the extra segment, Alexis played to the end and went to put pressure on Boston goalkeeper Ullmark. The Swedish goalkeeper made a mistake when performing the transfer – Lafrenier intercepted the puck and sent it to an empty corner of the goal with an uncomfortable hand. The Rangers bounced back 1: 3 and beat Boston. Until the end of the camp, Gallan’s charges remain to play two matches with New Jersey – and in one of these matches we should see Panarin and the entire main Rangers in the case.