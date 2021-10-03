Rapper A $ AP Rocky officially confirms relationship with singer Rihanna

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

The first to interrupt it was A $ AP Rocky, who gave a long interview to the American publication. In it, the musician said with a smile that he should not talk about Rihanna, but he could not help himself. “Love of my life. My lady, “- answered the question about the new relationship rapper.

By the way, the 32-year-old artist has previously been repeatedly seen in promiscuous relationships: A $ AP met with models, bloggers and other famous girls from the world of show business, but now, apparently, decided to settle down. “It’s much better when you have one,” the musician confesses.

Last year, the 33-year-old hit singer Umbrella ended her relationship with the Arab billionaire and immediately plunged into a new romance. True, fans believe that the relationship of the star couple began back in 2013, when Rihanna took Rakim (the rapper’s real name) on her tour. Eight years ago, photographers already caught them on night walks and romantic dates, but then A $ AP Rocky hastened to assure everyone: “I did not even consider her that way, even though she is sexy.”

