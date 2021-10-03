Results of the day: Sharangovich continues to score

New York Islanders – New Jersey Devils – 1: 2 OT

Mackenzie Blackwood played his first preseason game and made 15 saves for the Devils for their third consecutive win. At the beginning of the second period, Blackwood, who had ankle surgery in June, was replaced by Scott Wedgwood, who saved 17 shots.

The victory of “New Jersey” was brought by Yegor Sharangovich, who distinguished himself in the fourth minute of overtime. For the Belarusian striker, the goal was the second in the preseason.

And the Devils leveled the score with 5:15 to the end of the third period. The Islanders took the lead in the fourth minute of the first period when Kieffer Bellows scored with a one-touch pass from Matthew Barzal.

Ilya Sorokin started the meeting at the gates of the “Ostrovites”, having coped with all 11 shots. Early in the third period, he was replaced by Corey Schneider, who conceded twice with five shots.

The Devils ended the meeting without striker Jack Hughes, who was hit by Ross Johnston in the second period. New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said he hoped nothing bad happened to Hughes.

Video: PHIL-YOUR: Protas scores the first goal of the game and career

Philadelphia Flyers – Washington Capitals – 3: 1

The Belarusian forward of “Washington” Alexei Protas opened the scoring with a power play in the fourth minute of the first period, but then only the players of “Philadelphia” scored. The winning goal was scored by Cam Atkinson in the second minute of the third period. This is the first puck of a forward traded from Columbus on July 24. Claude Giroud and Scott Lawton also scored the Flyers.

The entire meeting at the gate of the “Capitals” was spent by Ilya Samsonov, reflecting 28 shots. The last line of “Philadelphia” was defended by Martin Jones, who conceded one goal with 22 shots.

Striker “Washington” Evgeny Kuznetsov played 21:30 (minus-1, 3 shots, 2 hits). Alexander Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov were not on the ice. Flyers defender Ivan Provorov played at 19:59, broke the rules twice, scored two shots on target and blocked three shots from the opponent.

Video: PHIL-YOUR: Giroud implements excess in the style of Ovechkin

St. Louis Blues 1: 5 Chicago Blackhawks

St. Louis, thanks to a goal from Tory Krug, opened the scoring 50 seconds after the starting throw-in, but then conceded five times in a row. Henrik Borgstrom and Colton Duck scored 2 (1 + 1) points each, while Malcolm Subban saved 18 of 19. Mackenzie Entwistle, Mike Hardman and Dominic Kubalik also scored on the puck for Chicago.

Forwards Nikita Aleksandrov and Klim Kostin played for the Blues. But Kostin was unable to complete the meeting due to an upper body injury sustained in the first period. The extent of the damage, according to trainer Craig Berubi, will be determined later.

Detroit Red Wings 5-2 Columbus Blue Jackets

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin, who has been out of play since April 20 with a neck injury, returned to duty and scored two power-play goals in his first preseason game. Taro Hiroshi, Chase Pearson and Joe Veleno also scored a goal for the Red Wings, while Thomas Griss and Calvin Picard saved 19 shots for two. In three preseason games, “Detroit” won three victories.

Striker Kirill Tyutyaev also played for the Red Wings, trying to earn himself a contract in the NHL. He played 14:07 with a minus-1 utility, one power move and two blocked shots. Columbus’ only goal in the third period was scored by Carson Meyer, while Elvis Merzlikin made 18 saves. Yegor Chinakhov was not in the Blue Jackets.

Video: DET-CBD: Larkin scored a double in the majority

Boston Bruins 3-4 New York Rangers

Alexi Lafreniere’s goal in the second minute of overtime brought the Rangers a strong-willed victory. New York were down 0-1 and 1-3 (by the 14th minute of the first period), but then scored three times in a row. And Lafreniere scored the decisive goal after a mistake made by Boston goalkeeper Linus Ullmark, who failed to pass to his partner.

In the third period, the Rangers evened the score with a penalty shootout by Kevin Rooney. Ryan Stroom and Sammy Blay also distinguished themselves among the guests. The only Russian on the ice was New York goalkeeper Alexander Georgiev, who conceded three goals with 25 shots in 40 minutes. For the Bruins, David Pastrniak and Patrice Bergeron scored their first preseason goals, while Brad Marchand scored in the minority.

Video: BOS-NYR: Lafreniere made the Bruins go wrong in OT

Montreal Canadiens – Ottawa Senators – 2: 1

Victory “Canadiens” brought a goal from Nick Suzuki in the 21st second of the third period. On the eve of “Ottawa” was stronger with a score of 7: 2. Tim Stüzle scored the only goal for the Senators, while Brendan Gallagher also scored against Montreal.

For “Ottawa” striker Yegor Sokolov, who distinguished himself on the eve, played. He spent 17:10 on the ice, having spent almost four minutes in the majority. But he never managed to shoot at goal.

In the defense of the Canadiens, Alexander Romanov played solidly, becoming the team leader in playing time (23:08). He played more than three minutes both in the majority and in the minority, made three shots on goal and used four power moves.

Video: MON-OTT: Suzuki scores in 21 seconds of period

Edmonton Oilers – Winnipeg Jets – 4: 3

Edmonton won with a goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 1:56 to the end of the third period. When the teams were playing four-by-four, Nugent-Hopkins scored with a pass from Leon Dreiseitl, who intercepted the puck in the middle zone. Jesse Pulyujärvi also scored a double for the Oilers, while Dreiseitl and Connor McDavid assisted their partners twice. Edmonton goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves.

Kyle Connor, Mark Sheifli and Josh Morrissey scored on goals for Winnipeg, while goalkeeper Eric Comrie made 23 saves. Morrissey’s puck in the third period, when the score was 3: 3, was assisted by Evgeny Svechnikov, who played 13:06 and made two shots on target. Svechnikov signed a trial contract with the Jets and is trying to earn a full one.

Video: EDM-WIN: Nugent-Hopkins Supports Dreiseitl

Nashville Predators – Tampa Bay Lightning – 6: 1

The opponents played far from the optimal line-ups. Nashville scored six different players on goal, with Nick Cousins ​​scoring the most with 3 (1 + 2) points. Yuse Saros played well at goal, playing his first game after signing a four-year $ 20 million contract in August. Tampa’s only goal, which suffered a third defeat in four games, was scored by Boris Kutchuk, and goalkeeper Brian Elliott made 21 saves. Not a single Russian appeared on the site.

Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Anaheim Ducks

Defender Jacob Chicran scored his second goal of the match with 5:52 remaining in the third period to bring Arizona the win. Chikran also opened an account in the first period. After 45 minutes of play, the Coyotes were 2-3 behind, but in the eighth minute of the third period Louis Ericsson equalized with a pass from Russian defender Vladislav Provolnev (16:49, plus-1, 2 shots, 4 hits). Also, the transfer from “Arizona” was marked by defender Ilya Lyubushkin (16:06, 6 hits).

At Anaheim, Adam Henrik, Isak Lunestrom and Ricard Ruckell scored on goals, while Trevor Zegras scored two assists. Goalkeeper Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves. Dax forward Alexander Volkov played at 13:40 (minus -1, 3 hits, 1 block shot).

Seattle Kraken 1-4 Calgary Flames

Seattle suffered their second defeat in five preseason games, failing to counter Calgary, which won a third time after two defeats. The Flames have scored goals by Byron Frose, Michael Stone, Glenn Gowdin and Connor Mackie. The only goal of the “Kraken” was scored by Vince Dunn in the majority.