RFU recommended Kazartsev to the FIFA lists, who was in charge of VAR in the CSKA – Krasnodar match

The Bureau of the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union has approved the referees recommended for the FIFA lists for 2022.

The list included referee Vasily Kazartsev, who worked with the video assistant referee (VAR) system in the CSKA – Krasnodar match (0: 0). This meeting was remembered for a controversial episode with a possible penalty. CSKA defender Igor Diveev got the ball into his hand, but the main referee of the meeting, Vladimir Moskalev, after consulting with Kazartsev, did not assign a penalty to CSKA.

Also in the list of recommended referees instead of Sergei Lapochkin was Evgeny Kukulyak, who last season worked at top-level matches, such as CSKA – Zenit.

The complete list looks like this:

FIFA referees: Sergey Karasev, Sergey Ivanov, Kirill Levnikov, Vitaly Meshkov, Vladimir Moskalev, Alexey Matyunin, Vladislav Bezborodov, Pavel Kukuyan, Evgeny Kukulyak, Anastasia Pustovoitova, Vera Opeikina, Marina Krupskaya, Alexandra Ponomareva, Nadezhda Gorinova.

FIFA assistants: Igor Demeshko, Maxim Gavrilin, Alexey Lunev, Roman Usachev, Valery Danchenko, Egor Bolkhovitin, Dmitry Mosyakin, Dmitry Safyan, Andrey Vereteshkin, Valentin Murashov, Ekaterina Kurochkina, Yulia Petrova, Sabina Valieva, Ekaterina Chernova, Ekaterina Kozyreva, Yana Eleferenko.

FIFA Video Arbiters: Vitaly Meshkov, Sergei Ivanov, Sergei Karasev, Vladimir Moskalev, Vasily Kazartsev.

FIFA futsal judges: Vladimir Kadykov, Grigory Zelentsov, Yuri Neverov, Vitaly Groshev, Irina Velikanova, Tatiana Boltneva.

FIFA Beach Soccer Judges: Roman Borisov, Victor Listratov, Denis Smolyaninov, Alexey Ivanov.