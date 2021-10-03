Rihanna in a plaid dress appeared with her lover at the Met Gala

The Costume Institute Ball was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Rihanna this time appeared on the red carpet not alone.

Rihanna has long become not only one of the most famous American singers, but also one of the richest in the world. In recent years, she rarely performs on stage, as she spends her energy on developing her business. The artist produces underwear and cosmetics. At the same time, the 33-year-old Barbados beauty meets with Rakim Myers from the A $ AP Rocky team.

Rihanna hasn’t been hiding her romance for a long time that it was only the day before that she first appeared with her chosen one. They even dressed in the same style for the Met Gala in New York. The singer is used to amaze the audience with catchy looks, but this time she opted for a voluminous black Balenciaga plaid dress. And here is her lover wrapped in an ERL patchwork quilt, which he said was a message of unity. He later threw off the blanket and remained in a black tuxedo.

“We are part of one fabric, part of one patch,” said Rakim, amusing the singer.

Fans admired how Rihanna looks. Many also noted that she looked harmoniously with the rapper. We add that they have been dating for a year, but have known each other for many years. Usually, the artist never spoke about her personal life and only the paparazzi sometimes caught her with Sheikh Hasan Jamil. But she broke up with him after three years of relationship.

