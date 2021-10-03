Rihanna joined the protest on the streets of New York: photo

Singer Rihanna has decided to join protests in New York against crimes against Asian Americans. She came with her assistant Tina Truong and joined the march. At the same time, the performer dressed rather restrainedly and did not particularly attract attention to herself. Truong shared photos from the rally. “This is what solidarity looks like!” – she signed the pictures. Many protesters had no idea that Rihanna was among them.

One fan captured the moment a protester asked for the star’s name on Instagram after the protests, but was stunned when he found out who she really is. In Tina’s comments, fans supported the singer. “I live in New York and have never had the opportunity to meet or see Rihanna. And we must stop the hatred against blacks and Asians “,” Rihanna is Rihanna. She has always fought against prejudice and prejudice, “- wrote the users.

Hate crimes have skyrocketed in the United States over the past year, and physical and verbal assaults have skyrocketed across the country. Many celebrities have called for legal intervention and public support while raising awareness of the rise in hate crimes.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko