Rihanna with her boyfriend A $ AP went to visit Nicki Minaj: a rare photo – novosti-shou-biznesa

At first glance, Rihanna and rapper A $ AP are having a double date with Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. However, the meeting of celebrities is more like family gatherings, since one of the evenings they spent with the children – the son of the artist and the 7-year-old niece of the billionaire Mejesti.

True, the singers were preparing for the meeting as if they were planning to appear on the red carpet:

Rihanna wore a tight black mini-dress, stylish stiletto sandals, and painted her lips with red lipstick;

while the shocking Niki Minaj flaunted in a latex catsuit with a corset and a revealing neckline.

The stars did not declassify how they spent the evening, having published only a few joint photos and videos. On one of them, they posed on the couch in the arms of their loved ones, and Nicki Minaj was holding her little son in her arms. This frame has collected over 4 million likes!



Nicki Minaj with her husband, daughter, Rihanna and A $ AP / Photo from the rapper’s instagram

In one of the videos, Rihanna noted that their party is a Caribbean theme. The fact is that both stars are natives of island states: Barbados and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. On camera, the singer humorously added that their fellow countrymen do not love each other.

Note, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky started talking about romance in early 2020. This year in May, the rapper confirmed that he has won the singer’s heart after years of friendship. He called the star “that very” and “love of all life.” Consequently, in June, they quietly went on dates in New York.