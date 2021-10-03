Ripple Launches Testnet For Federated Sidechains, Umbrella Network Builds Universal Oracle Network

Federatedness will ensure that the hard fork does not compromise the efficiency, speed, and security of the XRP Ledger blockchain.

Each federated network will become a separate ecosystem with DeFi functionality or private network closed to a wide range of users. The development of each sidechain will be overseen by the Ripple X team, which promises the issuance of welts and technical support for interesting projects. The most successful technical sidechain solutions will be rolled out to all XRP Ledger users.



Umbrella Network has launched a network of oracles on Ethereum, working on the principle of a data exchange bridge between the Ethereum blockchains and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The developers’ solution is designed to secure the operation of multi-chain projects, whose DeFi platforms operate in multiple networks.

The main task of oracles is the decentralized transfer of price streams, centralized or DEX-exchanges, directly to smart contracts. The collection of the same information comes from several sources in order to prevent manipulation of the rate of digital, fiat or commodity assets.

Umbrella Network transmits data on 1200 quotes, the bridge will allow distributing this information synchronously on two blockchains so that it does not differ for the liquidity pools of one platform, implemented on BSC and Ethereum.

In the future, an independent confirmation of the number of blocked tokens will be added to the price data, which is necessary to confirm the fact of transferring the cryptocurrency to another blockchain. Umbrella Network will expand its bridge to the second level Polygon network, as well as Ethereum rivals: Solana, Cardano, Avalanche, etc.