Robert Downey Jr., Arnold Schwarzenegger and Wonder Woman nominated for Golden Raspberry

The awards ceremony will take place on 24 April.

The nominees for the Golden Raspberry Awards were announced this week, celebrating the season’s worst film projects. The erotic thriller 365 Days and the adventure movie The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., received 6 nominations each. The list of nominees is presented below.

Worst movie

Worst director

Charles Band (three films in the Barbie and Kendra series)

Barbara Bialovas and Tomas Mandes (365 Days)

Stephen Gaigan (“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”)

Ron Howard (Hillbilly Elegy)

Sia (“Music”)

Worst case scenario

“365 days”

Three films of the series “Barbie and Kendra”

“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“Hillbilly’s Elegy”

Worst actor

Robert Downey Jr. (“The Surprising Journey of Dr. Dolittle”)

Mike Lindell (“Certain Evidence”)

Michele Morrone (365 Days)

Adam Sandler (“Hubie’s Halloween”)

David Spade (“The Wrong Girl”)

Worst actress

Anne Hathaway (The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches)

Katie Holmes (“Doll 2: Brahms” and “The Secret”)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Lauren Lapkus (“The Wrong Girl”)

Anna Maria Siklutska (“365 days”)

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Lucy Hale (Fantasy Island)

Maggie Q (“Fantasy Island”)

Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984)

Maddy Ziegler (Music)

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase (“The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”)

Rudy Giuliani (as himself, Borat II)

Shia LaBeouf (“Kicking Debts”)

Arnold Schwarzenegger (“The Secret of the Dragon’s Seal”)

Bruce Willis (“Breach”, “Ordered: Destroy” and “Until Morning”)

Worst remake, sequel, or fake

“365 days”

“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“Hubie’s Halloween”

Wonder Woman 1984