Robert Downey Jr nearly died from parachute jump

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr., known to the audience for his leading role in the film “Iron Man”, told how love extreme almost ended in his death. The artist announced this in an interview on the YouTube channel The Late show with Stephen Colbert.

It is known that Downey Jr. was always not averse to tickling his nerves, but recently, according to the actor himself, he is more careful about extreme. Robert remembered experiencing the fear of death while skydiving. Then he flew 3.5 meters in free fall.

“My parachute is twisted. It wasn’t much fun. But what happiness was when he opened up, and I realized that I would not crash on the ground at full speed “– said the actor.

The Oscar nominee added that after that time he had vowed to practice the sport.

Last year, Robert Downey Jr. disappointed many of his fans by announcing that he was leaving the Marvel Universe. Now the actor is preparing to shoot the third part of the film about the adventures of the most popular detective of all time, Sherlock Holmes. At the moment it is known that the action of the film will unfold not only in England, but also in other cities of Europe. Filming for the film franchise is due to begin next year.

Earlier 5-tv.ru talked about a snowboarder who failed under the snow in Sochi and almost died.