Rocker Alice Cooper stood up for actor Johnny Depp

Depp’s colleague in the Hollywood Vampires rock band Alice Cooper defended his friend from charges of violence against Amber Heard

In an interview with Page Six, the musician called Depp “cute.” Rocker is sure that his friend Johnny has been blatantly slandered.

“Johnny is one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Alice admitted. “He’s the most harmless person I know, so I’m not buying stories.” I know him, and everyone who knows him will agree with me. “

In 2015, rocker Alice Cooper, actor Johnny Depp and guitarist Joe Perry formed a group called Hollywood Vampires. The main idea pursued by the founders of the group was to revive the spirit and atmosphere of “The Hollywood Vampires” – the famous drinking club of the 70s.

In 2015, the band released a self-titled studio album. The trio recorded covers of old rock hits. Paul McCartney, Christopher Lee, Dave Grohl, Robbie Krieger and Joe Walsh also collaborated on the album.

The last video for the song “Whole Lotta Love” was released last year on May 27th. The video received 1 million views and 45 thousand likes.

Alice Cooper (Vincent Damon Fournier) is the acclaimed king of the shock rock genre, who has expanded the scope of ideas about the stage capabilities of a rock artist. The peak of his career came in the 1970s, and after recording the conceptual solo album “Welcome to My Nightmare” in 1975, Cooper successfully recorded other records. For example, in 2021 his 21st solo album, Detroit Stories, was released. In addition to his musical activities, Cooper stars in films, plays golf, runs a restaurant and hosts his own radio show “Nights with Alice Cooper”.

In May 2016, Amber Heard began a high-profile divorce proceedings, accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence. As evidence, Hurd provided the court with a photo with traces of the beatings that the actor allegedly inflicted on her.

Depp’s reputation was shaken – he was removed from participation in the project “Fantastic Beasts”, in which he played the villain Gellert Grindelwald. Studio Wanrer Bros. broke the contract with him.

The last film with his participation is “Great”, where Depp played a journalist-photographer trying to save Japan from environmental disaster. The picture was released in Russia on April 22, 2021.