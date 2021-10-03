Russian trailer for “Fast and the Furious 9” released – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

A new trailer for the ninth Fast and the Furious (F9) has been released online. The authors of the “cut” went to great lengths and bubbled up the video for 3.5 minutes, for the most part, of course, consisting of extremely extreme gigantoman rides. As we know, the escalation of action frenzy from tape to tape within the framework of the series is an end in itself for the franchise.

The trailer has been posted on the Universal Pictures Russia YouTube channel.

Plot. House of Toretto (Vin Diesel) now that your James Bond in the 25th film “leads a quiet life with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son Brian”, and they do not know, poor things, that the new danger “is always somewhere nearby”.

Like that: now Dominic “will have to meet with the ghosts of the past if he wants to save those closest to him.” For example, in the person of his own brother Jacob (John Cena from the second “Suicide Squad” and the upcoming solo album The Peacemaker).

As a result, the House team “comes together again to prevent a daring plan to take over the world, which came up with the most dangerous criminal and reckless driver of all they have encountered before.”

How all this will look is not difficult to guess. Well, here’s the trailer, by the way.

The director is Justin Lin, who is pretty good at it, the producers are Neil Moretz and Vin Diesel.

Also starring: Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Natalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Lucas Black, Cardi B, Michael Rooker and rapper Bow Wow as Twinkie.

In the cinema in Russia – from May 20, 5 weeks earlier than in the United States.

On the eve of the premiere of the promo video, a press conference was also held with the participation of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and director Justin Lean. Duty praises sounded to each other, promises of unprecedented spectacles, but there was also something interesting. Rodriguez, for example, assured that this time the female characters were treated with great attention. They even appointed a special person to portray these female characters correctly. As a result, according to Michelle, each lady received a well-deserved portion of attention, which is important.

A rather unexpected question was also raised about the theoretical possibility of the Fast and the Furious crossover series and the Jurassic World franchise – they say, since they are under the wing of the same studio. To which Justin Lin calmly replied in the spirit of “why not”, and Michelle Rodriguez was not at all inspired by the idea.