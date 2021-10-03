https://ria.ru/20210920/vechnye-1750595012.html
Salma Hayek talks about her character in the blockbuster “The Eternals”
Salma Hayek spoke about her character in the blockbuster “The Eternals” – Russia news today
Salma Hayek talks about her character in the blockbuster “The Eternals”
Salma Hayek, in an interview with Total Film through The Direct, spoke about her character in the blockbuster “The Eternals.” RIA Novosti, 20.09.2021
2021-09-20T02: 41
2021-09-20T02: 41
2021-09-20T02: 41
culture
marvel comics
salma hayek
culture News
movies and TV series
angelina jolie (voight)
kit harington
richard madden
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/14/1746564633_147 0:1544:786_1920x0_80_0_0_440f94236b9c59e53b65befc05e0bbc8.jpg
MOSCOW, September 20 – RIA Novosti. Salma Hayek, in an interview with Total Film through The Direct, spoke about her character in the blockbuster “The Eternals.” The tape talks about the representatives of the immortal alien race – the Eternals. They have secretly lived on Earth for seven thousand years and protect people from the humanoid Deviants. Hayek played their leader, Ajak, and the actress admitted that her character cannot have children. However, director Chloe Zhao decided to approach the concept of leadership from a motherhood perspective. “My character in the comics was a man. Instead of just changing his gender, I suggested that Chloe bring something very special for women to his image,” she recalls. According to Salma, Ajak directs the Eternals. “The mother also has to lead the children. When they misbehave, she reprimands them, but there is always sympathy in her actions. However, for me empathy is forbidden, I’m an alien,” Hayek hints. The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Keith Harrington, Richard Madden and others. The Eternal movie will be released in Russia on November 4, 2021.
https://ria.ru/20210819/eternals-1746315547.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/14/1746564633_310-0:1358:786_1920x0_80_0_0_e53551547b5d3d4ffe9bcb1ef919bc18.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
marvel comics, salma hayek, culture news, movies and TV series, angelina jolie (voight), kit harington, richard madden
The tape talks about the representatives of the immortal alien race – the Eternals. They have secretly lived on Earth for seven thousand years and protect people from the humanoid Deviants. Hayek played their leader Ajak.
The actress admitted that her character cannot have children. However, director Chloe Zhao decided to approach the concept of leadership from a motherhood perspective.
“My character in the comics was a man. Instead of just changing his gender, I suggested that Chloe bring something very special for women to his image,” the artist recalls.
According to Salma, Ajak guides the Eternals.
“The mother also has to lead the children. When they misbehave, she reprimands them, but there is always sympathy in her actions. However, for me empathy is forbidden, I’m an alien,” Hayek hints.
The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden and others.
The film “The Eternals” will be released in Russia on November 4, 2021.
The final trailer of the blockbuster “The Eternals” with Angelina Jolie has been released