Scandalous separation of stars – TOP-6 divorced couples

If you think that passions are raging in your personal life, read the stories that happened to the stars. Sometimes the breakups of celebrities are accompanied by scandals that do not subside for many years. … 5-tv.ru remembered the loudest bursts among celebrities.

Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn

Headey refused to cross paths with the ex-lover on the set. Photo: globallookpress.com / Lisa O’Connor, Michael Goulding

TV series actors “Game of Thrones” Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn have known each other since the early 2000s. It is known that the actors dated for less than a year and separated in 2002. The breakup was not the most pleasant – the former lovers stopped communicating.

The filming of the series “Game of Thrones” brought the actors together on one set. But Lena Headey took care not to be in the same room with her ex-lover. In the contract, the artist prescribed that she should not meet with Flynn. The filming process was arranged in such a way that the performers of the roles of Cersei and Bronn did not overlap. And although the characters of the actors live in one place, they really have never crossed paths in all eight seasons of the series.

Users of social networks did not appreciate the fine mental organization of the actress. Some viewers found this approach to high-paying jobs strange. According to the majority, with such a good salary as Lena Headey, one could tolerate the presence of a former lover in the frame.

Lydia Fedoseeva-Shukshina and Bari Alibasov

Lydia married Bari to protect her property. Photo: globallookpress / Komsomolskaya Pravda

Lydia Fedoseeva-Shukshina and Bari Alibasov got married in 2018. For a woman, this is the fifth marriage, for a man – the seventh. According to the controversial producer, they entered into an alliance to protect the property of the elderly actress. Earlier, the granddaughter, to whom the artist’s apartment was rewritten, sold it. Shukshina even went to court in this case, but the lawyers recognized the girl’s rightness. If Shukshina were married, she would have to seek permission from both sides. The marriage of the stars lasted only two years.

In 2019, Lydia rewrote an apartment in New Moscow to Bari Alibasov. According to the actress, her health is poor, she planned to give this living space to her grandchildren. But Bari Alibasov rewrote the property to his assistant. Like, taxes weigh him down. But in the near future, he plans to return the apartment to himself.

At some point, Shukshina demanded Alibasov to return her living space. However, neither the artist nor his assistant, to whom he rewrote the property, did not want to give it away. The whole country followed this case. Prior to this, Lydia, tender with her husband, now called him a traitor. The court sided with the People’s Artist of the RSFSR and returned her rights to the living space.

According to Alibasov, he could continue to communicate with the elderly actress. To her any minute may need help… Lydia herself remembers how her ex-husband put his new relationship on public display. The artist believes that this is a shame, and such actions on the part of the eminent showman cause only pity…

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina accused Brad of domestic violence and alcohol addiction. Photo: globallookpress.com / Jens Kalaene

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt went to the wedding for seven years. Before that, they managed to become the parents of three adopted kids and give birth to three of their own children. The couple got married in 2014 in France. An army of millions of fans of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was touched by their family idyll. The stars seemed to be doing well. However, already in 2016, the actress filed for divorce. She accused her husband of domestic violence and alcohol abuse. Jolie believed that her husband’s behavior was bad for the upbringing of children. Some fans lost faith in true love, while others could not believe Brad Pitt’s guilt. One way or another, the most beautiful couple in Hollywood broke up.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially divorced in 2019. Both are still active in films. The stars are now and then credited with novels with other celebrities. Someone thinks that the actor got along with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. Others claim that he had an affair with 28-year-old model Nicole Poturalski. Angelina media attributed romance with the star of the series Game of Thrones by Richard Madden.

Agata Muceniece and Pavel Priluchny

The divorce of Priluchny and Muceniece was the main topic of the yellow press. Photo: Instagram @agataagata

Agata Mutsenietse and Pavel Priluchny met on the set of the series “Closed School”. The girl was an aspiring actress, and Priluchny managed to star in the film “At the Game”, which made him a recognizable artist. The series was successful and brought popularity to Muceniece. At the same time, a romance began between the actors. The couple got married in 2011.

In a marriage with Pavel Priluchny, Agatha Muceniece gave birth to two children: a son, Timofey, and a daughter, Mia. The actors were considered one of the most beautiful couples in Russian show business. The girl posted on her pages in social networks joint photos from the holidays and episodes of the family idyll. However, in 2019, the first “bell” appeared about the problems in the personal lives of Muceniece and Priluchny.











PR manager Agatha announced the retention of the actress at home by Priluchny. To the home of the stars the police arrived… The media wrote that the actress refused to fix the beatings. In public, Agatha hugged her husband and looked happy. The Closed School star later stated that her marriage with Priluchny paused.

The actors talked about the divorce to their Instagram followers. Colleagues of the stars criticized the pomp with which they took out dirty linen in public, making divorce the No. 1 topic in the press. In 2020, the couple officially divorced. Pavel Priluchny and Agata Muceniece are still actively acting in films. The girl is raising children and is in search of new relationships. Priluchny, judging by the rumors, is dating Miroslava Karpovich.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Amber Heard attracted Depp with her love of the blues. Photo: globallookpress.com / Jeff Frank

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met in 2011 on the set of the film “The Rum Diary”. At that moment, both were in a relationship. After finishing work on the film, the couple realized that they were interesting to each other. Depp left his common-law wife, Vanessa Paradis, with whom he lived for 12 years.

Fans reacted negatively to the disintegration of the Depp family – many blamed Amber for the discord. But Vanessa assured the public that third parties were not to blame for their separation from Johnny Depp. Depp, meanwhile, filled up his beloved with gifts and named the island in her honor.

The actors got married in 2015. To the press and fans, their marriage seemed cloudless. But 15 months after the wedding, Amber Hurt filed for divorce. Depp’s mother had died three days earlier. However, this did not stop the girl. The actress said that Johnny Depp regularly beat her and abused drugs. Friends and former lover Vanessa Paradis stood up to protect the artist.

It turned out that they had long known that Amber Hurt was manipulating the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Not everyone believed in the man’s innocence. Due to the outbreak of the scandal, Johnny Depp was expelled from the cast of “Fantastic Beasts”, replacing him with Mads Mikkelsen.

Johnny Depp, in turn, said that Amber Heard often behaved inappropriately. According to the artist, she threw herself at him with her fists. One day a girl cut a piece for him a splinter of a bottle. According to Depp, Amber Heard is a sociopath. The artist believes that she originally wanted to marry him for the sake of getting money and fame. Johnny Depp told how at the beginning of the relationship, the actress was interested in his work and stated that she admires his films. She later said that she had not seen a single picture with his participation.

Depp is suing the tabloid The Sun over Heard’s libel. The actor admitted that he was raised in the South of the United States as a true gentleman towards women. But he lost the court – the lawyers managed to prove the facts of the use of force by the man. Depp paid his ex-wife almost seven million dollars in compensation. He also gave two cars and money to pay for a lawyer and a penthouse. By court order, Johnny cannot get closer than 100 meters to the girl.

Pelageya and Ivan Telegin

The divorce proceedings of Pelageya and Ivan Telegin received wide publicity. Photo: TASS / Geodakyan Artem

About the divorce of the singer Pelagia with hockey player Ivan Telegin became known in 2019. Social network users suggested that the athlete started an affair on the side, others were sure that Pelageya’s lover had appeared. The couple is growing up a common daughter, Taisiya, but the presence of a child did not bring parents to their senses from the protracted divorce proceedings due to property.

And the former lovers had to share a lot: luxury cars, a house and an apartment. Bentley by Ivan Telegin, as it turned out, bought with funds from the sale of Mercedes Pelageya. The athlete demanded to share an apartment for 85 million and a mansion worth 54 million rubles. House the singer’s mother bought – Svetlana Khamova. The singer hoped that the husband would not claim the mother-in-law’s living space, even if the former. As for the country house, the repairs in it, according to the media, were made with the artist’s money. Ivan never did not have own property in Moscow. In the capital, he lived in an apartment that a hockey club rented for him.

The country watched with interest the divorce proceedings of the stars. But Pelageya was not thrilled with such attention. At some point a girl lost her voice from stress… However, the former lover still managed to come to an agreement… Ivan Telegin will pay 25% of his income to his ex-wife and daughter. The money will go to a special account, which Taisia ​​can use when she turns 18.