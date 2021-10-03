https://ria.ru/20210310/gomez-1600578884.html
Selena Gomez admitted that she wants to end her musical career
Selena Gomez admitted that she wants to end her musical career – Russia news today
Selena Gomez admitted that she wants to end her musical career
American singer and actress Selena Gomez in a big interview with Vogue admitted that she wants to end her musical career, and explained why.
MOSCOW, March 10 – RIA Novosti. American singer and actress Selena Gomez in a big interview with Vogue admitted that she wants to end her musical career, and explained why. The 28-year-old pop star, whose three studio albums have reached the top of the US charts, says she feels “not getting the respect she deserves” from the audience. The singer commented that the best song she has ever released is considers “Lose you to love me” (2019). However, according to her, some listeners of this work “was not enough” to appreciate the work of the performer. The performer of the hits “Good for you”, “Same old love” and “Hands to myself” said that she wants to devote more time to a career in film and television, especially since she has achieved success in these areas. For example, Selena Gomez executive produced Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Undocumented Life, and Gallery of Broken Hearts. All projects received positive reviews from critics and viewers.
The 28-year-old pop star, whose three studio albums have reached the top of the charts in the US, says she feels she is “not getting the respect she deserves” from the audience.
“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t take you seriously,” Gomez commented. Why do I keep doing this? “
The singer noted that the best song she has ever released is “Lose you to love me” (2019).
However, according to her, some listeners of this work “was not enough” to appreciate the work of the performer.
“I think there are a lot of people who like my music, for which I am very grateful to them and because of this I still continue to work. But the next time I record a new album, it will be different. I want to do another trying before I possibly quit my singing career, “explained Selena.
The performer of the hits “Good for you”, “Same old love” and “Hands to myself” said that she wants to devote more time to a career in film and television, especially since she has achieved success in these areas.
For example, Selena Gomez executive produced Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Undocumented Life, and Gallery of Broken Hearts. All projects received positive reviews from critics and viewers.
