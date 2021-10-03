https://ria.ru/20210310/gomez-1600578884.html

Selena Gomez admitted that she wants to end her musical career

Selena Gomez admitted that she wants to end her musical career – Russia news today

Selena Gomez admitted that she wants to end her musical career

American singer and actress Selena Gomez in a big interview with Vogue admitted that she wants to end her musical career, and explained why. RIA Novosti, 10.03.2021

2021-03-10

2021-03-10T12: 39

2021-03-10T12: 39

MOSCOW, March 10 – RIA Novosti. American singer and actress Selena Gomez in a big interview with Vogue admitted that she wants to end her musical career, and explained why. The 28-year-old pop star, whose three studio albums have reached the top of the US charts, says she feels “not getting the respect she deserves” from the audience. The singer commented that the best song she has ever released is considers “Lose you to love me” (2019). However, according to her, some listeners of this work “was not enough” to appreciate the work of the performer. The performer of the hits “Good for you”, “Same old love” and “Hands to myself” said that she wants to devote more time to a career in film and television, especially since she has achieved success in these areas. For example, Selena Gomez executive produced Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Undocumented Life, and Gallery of Broken Hearts. All projects received positive reviews from critics and viewers.

