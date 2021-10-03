Selena Gomez told about whom the guy dreams about – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

The singer is now enjoying solitude.

Popular American singer Selena Gomez lonely for quite some time.

The star who, after parting with Bieber, is already almost three years does not meet with anyone, admitted that she was ready for a relationship and even described what qualities a guy should have in order for her to pay attention to him.

So, according to the Daily Mail, Gomez admitted that it is the presence of a sense of humor that plays a very important role for her in choosing a partner.

I want a funny guy. It should be funny and funny. I like confident guys, but I don’t like arrogance reported the star

However, according to the star, even in her current state of being alone, she feels comfortable enough and does not seek to find a soul mate as quickly as possible.

I am lonely and I feel great in this status. There are many positive aspects to this, which means you need to enjoy this time. added the performer

Selena also noted that she does not plan to deliberately seek love on the Web, in particular on the dating site Raya.

I’m sure Raya works for a lot of people, but that’s not my case. the singer said

We will remind, not so long ago, Selena Gomez admitted that in a relationship with Justin Bieber was a victim emotional abuse… However, for now, the star has let go of the past and is ready for a new stage.

