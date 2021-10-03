Sergey Ignashevich appointed to the post of the head coach of the football club Baltika – 03.10.2021

TASS, October 2. Sergei Ignashevich became the head coach of the Kaliningrad football club Baltika. This was reported by the press service of the National Football League (FNL) club.

The agreement with Ignashevich is calculated until the end of the 2022/23 season. On September 28, Evgeny Kaleshin left the post of Baltika’s head coach.

“We have no doubt that Sergei Nikolayevich’s vast experience will benefit the club and Kaliningrad football in general. We are glad that such a well-known specialist has accepted our invitation, “said Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baltika.

Ignashevich is 42 years old and retired in 2018. In June 2019, he headed Torpedo (during the year he was listed as a senior coach due to the lack of a Pro license). In the 2019/20 season, Torpedo finished fourth in the FNL, but the play-offs for reaching the Premier League were canceled due to the epidemiological situation. In March 2021, Ignashevich left the club.

As a football player, Ignashevich became the champion of Russia six times, won the Russian Cup and the Russian Super Cup seven times, became the winner of the UEFA Cup and the bronze medalist of the European Championship.