sexy Harry Potter lookalike blew up TikTok

This Frenchman drives the spectators crazy with just a wave of his magic wand. And for this he does not need magic!

Meet Felix Lalo, a French musician and producer who is incredibly similar to Harry Potter. So much so that in the profile description, he called himself the “unofficial double” of 31-year-old Daniel Radcliffe.









The magic began in February when Felix shared his first video on TikTok, comparing himself to a Hogwarts graduate. Users couldn’t believe that these guys are so similar. Felix resembles Daniel not only in facial features, but also in facial expressions.

Naturally, he bought thematic props and clothes to maximize the similarity.

So, in one of the recent videos, Felix seduces subscribers by taking off his uniform. The Harry Potter look-alike remained in trousers, an unbuttoned shirt and a tie draped over his shoulders.

“The class was dismissed … It’s time to play!” – the blogger signed the video.

He decided to use the magic wand not for its intended purpose: the Frenchman ran it over his bare torso, and it worked no worse than spells.

“You’re just a clone of him!” “I thought it was Daniel. Wow! ”,“ Apply Expecto Patronum to me ”,“ Why are you more like Harry Potter than Daniel Radcliffe? ”,“ 50 shades of Harry Potter ”,“ When did I manage to subscribe to the Hogwarts Premium channel? ”, “This is very hot!” “You need to stop this, Mr. Potter. I am a married woman “, – write in the comments.

And Felix just laughs it off and continues to upload videos. The Potter lookalike has millions of views: one of his recent publications has already been viewed by 38 million people. In the video, he prepares for an imaginary meeting with Ginny, Harry Potter’s lover.

And, to be honest, we are not surprised that Felix Lalo became popular so quickly. How can you resist?

