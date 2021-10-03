Sharapova enjoyed, DiCaprio was in hiding, Pitt and Cooper were sick together – how many superstars saw Medvedev win at the US Open! – Eye of the People – Blogs

We’re used to seeing famous faces at big tennis tournaments, but the US Open seems to be close to a record.

Celebrities got into the frame literally in every pause – and still there is a feeling that we did not see everyone. The excitement is understandable – celebrities (well, the majority) were waiting for the historic victory of Novak Djokovic, who could take the calendar “Grand Slam” – the first in tennis in 52 years.

But it turned out differently: they all witnessed the main victory in the career of Daniil Medvedev.

Here it is – the most stellar gallery.

Actors Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Joseph Mazzello and Rami Malek watched the match together.

Everyone has their own relationship with tennis. Brad Pitt played in school. He even has a photoset with a racket.

Bradley Cooper regularly chops up and constantly attends Grand Slam tournaments, including in Europe.

Joseph Mazzello is a big fan of Rafael Nadal, right in front of everyone on Twitter he asked the question: “How can I love Rafa so much?”

Rami Malek, already a Hollywood star, takes tennis lessons in Los Angeles. He was noticed at the match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elena Rybakina at Rollan Garros.

At a distance from them, Leonardo DiCaprio is hiding – he often looks at the US Open.

And here is Ben Stiller – when did he even go gray? In 2012, Andy Roddick got his autograph at an exhibition tournament.

Maria Sharapova – everything is clear here! This is who probably wasn’t rooting for Djokovic.

Paul Wesley, the star of The Vampire Diaries, is a fan of Gael Monfils, and his favorite match is the final of the US Open-2019: the very five sets where Medvedev lost to Rafa Nadal. Now a completely different denouement!

Alec Baldwin is another regular tennis player. And he even caught the ball once! It was in 2014 at the match between Maria Sharapova and Maria Kirilenko here in New York.

Rod Laver is a famous Australian tennis player. That would be to get into his head and understand whether he wanted Novak’s victory: after all, it was Laver, thanks to Medvedev’s title, who remained the last man who took all the Grand Slam tournaments in one year. Dania left him unbeatable!

There are also stars from other sports – Henrik Lundqvist recently retired from his hockey career, now he can safely attend tennis tournaments – all the more he confessed his love for this sport and usually played before the NHL season. I even trained with Novak!

Director Spike Lee is friends with Serena Williams. The tennis player said that she was visiting him and even played tennis in the backyard of the house. He was much calmer here than when the New York Knicks were playing basketball.

Michael Bloomberg – it seems that Bloomberg did not miss a single US Open in the 21st century, except for the last quarantine question. The former mayor of New York is, of course, here and now.

You can’t miss such quality tennis!

Photo: Photo: REUTERS / Danielle Parhizkaran, Robert Deutsch Gettyimages.ru/Elsa, Sarah Stier, Matthew Stockman