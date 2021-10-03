







"She lost her shores": fans refuse to watch a new series with Nicole Kidman after plastic surgery





Nicole Kidman often starred in serials. In recent years, she has had many high-profile projects. For example, the actress won an Emmy for her role as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies. And the project “Play Back” with her participation was discussed for a long time on the network.

Now on the turn of the mini-series “Nine Complete Strangers”, where Kidman is again in the lead role. By the way, it is based on the book by Liana Moriarty, the author of the acclaimed Big Little Lies.

Here Nicole plays the director of a country wellness hotel, who conducts unusual trainings to help re-energize. Nine strangers come here to experience unconventional reboot methods from Kidman’s heroine.

A few days ago, a trailer for the series appeared on the network, but users were unpleasantly surprised by the appearance of their beloved actress, or rather, her transformation after another contour plastics.

On the forums they wrote: “Of the strangers here, only Kidman herself. What did she do with her face, it’s rubber! ”,“ She seems to be in the top, not a knocked-down pilot, where she was carried ”,“ I noticed from the previous series that the actress has no facial expressions as a fact, she can only play with her eyes ”,“ Lost the shores, I don’t want to watch movies with her rubbery face “,” She stopped adequately assessing herself, what has become, where is her acting “,” Looks the same age as Pugacheva, in “Play Back” he only played Hugh grant“,” I would not have recognized her without the caption under the video. “

Nicole is really going overboard with injections again. Once she was already burnt on this “milk”, but apparently it did not help. The actress, apparently, has problems with self-identification and for a long time.

In the recent past, Nicole was filmed in films not so often. It was all the fault of Botox, which the actress resorted to very often. It seemed as if she ran to the next procedures, seeing the slightest new wrinkles in the mirror. Cosmetologists in Hollywood will go to any provocation on the part of the patient in order to earn a “pretty penny”. Kidman, increasingly visiting beauty clinics, began to bring them fabulous profits. But she herself was out of work, as she lost her facial expressions. And “frozen fish”, as it is often called on the Internet, although popular, was not needed by the filmmakers.

For Kidman, it was a “magic kick”: the “injection itch” was gone, she returned to the cinema. But all the same, it turned out to be tightly “hooked” on the “beauty needle”. It was said on the sidelines that Nicole was terrified of old age and wrinkles. She began to develop dysmorphophobia at a rapid pace (when a person constantly looks for flaws in himself, all the time he is dissatisfied with his appearance). The actress got to the point that she began to pay attention not only to her own, but also to her husband’s imaginary shortcomings. For example, she tried to get Keith Urban to go with her to the beautician and inject Botox into his treacherous wrinkles on his forehead. He did not succumb to provocations.

She again began to return for another dose of Botox to cosmetologists. At 53, Kidman is reluctant to admit the aging process. She, like Demmy Moor, began to hate her reflection in the mirror and is not going to put up with age-related changes.

True, unlike Moore, who also recently shocked the public with her not at all wonderful transformation, Nicole has not yet decided on plastic surgery, for example, she has not removed Bisha’s lumps, has not done a circular lift, but it seems she is already mentally trying on these experiments.

In the TV series “Big Little Lies”, facial expressions were still with Nicole. But, as the audience rightly noted, in “Play Back” the entire series with an acting game pulled Hugh grantNicole just made surprised eyes at the right moment or cried. And now, in Nine Strangers, she’s completely lost her face, as well as the shores.

But Botox is not the only one to blame. Until Nicole decided on a facelift, she tightly “sits” on contour plastics when fillers are injected into her face. With the naked eye, it is clear that the actress’s face was swollen, as if it had been bitten by bees. This happens when you do fillers all the time. The needle hits the same place (in the case of contour plastics, a thin cannula), the tissues are injured, and a scar appears. Moreover, contouring is usually done in several zones: cheekbones, forehead, temples, chin.

It is because of the constant tissue trauma and scarring that the face becomes “rubbery”. And, by the way, not a single surgeon after fillers will be able to make a high-quality lift, it is almost impossible to pull the skin through the scar.

