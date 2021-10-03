“Sheriff” players started a fight in the match of the championship of Moldova

Yesterday, October 2, in the Moldova championship match, “Sheriff” met with “Milsami” club. The match ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the Tiraspol team, but one of the most discussed events of the meeting was not Sheriff’s victory at all, but a massive brawl in the second half.

Events developed as follows: Milsami player Igor Lambarsky, who, by the way, had previously played for a number of RPL clubs, deliberately hit the Sheriff footballer from behind Emonda Addo… The African midfielder could not hold back his emotions and responded with a blow to the face.

The Milsami player fell on the lawn after being hit in the face, and the teams started a massive brawl. Even the head coach of “Sheriff” had to separate the players Yuri Vernidub.

At the end of the episode, Addo received a red card, and Lambarsky, who hit his opponent from behind on the legs, was just a warning. Later, representatives of “Sheriff” noted the unfairness of such a decision, because the player of “Milsami”, according to the football rules, should also receive a red card.

Video rights reserved by FMF. The video can be viewed on the YouTube channel “FMF TV”

Let us remind you that last week Sheriff beat Real Madrid (2: 1) in the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League.