Sheriff’s footballers had a fight in the Moldavian championship after defeating Real Madrid – 03.10.2021

On Saturday, October 2, Sheriff beat Milsami in the away match of the Moldovan Championship. The game took place in Orhei and ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the Tiraspol team.

In the second half, the players staged a massive brawl on the field. It all started when Milsami player Igor Lambarskiy, who had previously played in Russia for Krasnodar, Nizhny Novgorod and other teams, twice kicked Sheriff’s footballer Edmond Addo on the legs. The Ghanaian midfielder could not resist and in response hit the opponent with his elbow, and he fell to the ground, holding his face.

As a result, a massive brawl began on the field. The head coach of “Sheriff” Yuriy Vernidub was also forced to calm down the players. Addo was eventually sent off, and Lambarsky got off with a yellow card. Several more players and representatives of both teams also received warnings.

“Our player is to blame, but the red card had to be shown to the Milsami player as well. It was also a clean red card – he hit from behind until the referee could see it, “Sheriff’s assistant head coach Dmitry Kara-Mustafa said after the match.

Earlier this week, Sheriff won a sensational 2-1 away win against Real Madrid. After two rounds of the Champions League group stage, Tiraspol residents are leading in their group, gaining 6 points. Behind Real (3), Inter (1) and Shakhtar (1).