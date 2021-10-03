Skier Bolshunov’s coach called possible changes in overtaking rules funny and incomprehensible – 10/02/2021

MOSCOW, October 2. / TASS /. New rules for overtaking in cross-country skiing, proposed by a committee of the International Ski Federation (FIS), will only make the situation worse.

This opinion was expressed to TASS by the senior coach of the Russian national team, Yuri Borodavko, under whose leadership the leader of the national team, Alexander Bolshunov, is currently preparing for the 2022 Olympics.

On October 1, a meeting of the FIS cross-country skiing committee was held, where proposals for changes in overtaking rules were finally formulated, which should be based on two basic principles. A skier in a leading position has the right to choose his own trajectory, but at the same time he must take into account the actions of his closest pursuers. When skiers walk in parallel on the same level, they must be equally responsible in the event of interference. Changes to the rules will only be made if approved by the International Federation Council.

“I believe that if these changes are approved, there will be even more unnecessary problems and protests, since everyone will begin to interpret these rules in their own way, this will untie the hands of the jury,” Borodavko said. “So far nothing has cleared up, even everything has become more confusing.”

“I would very much like to talk with those people who proposed such changes. Yes, the leader retains the advantage, he retains the right to carry out the maneuver that he intended. But how can he take into account the speed of the one walking behind? All this is ridiculous and incomprehensible, “- added the interlocutor of TASS.

At the last world championship, which was held in Oberstdorf, Germany, the fate of the gold medal in the ski marathon was decided by the judges who disqualified after lengthy proceedings the Norwegian Johannes Klebo, who fought against breaking the rules in the finish corridor and broke the stick to Bolshunov, who occupied the position of the leader.