Stars who were fired for harsh remarks – Rambler / cinema

The recent case with the dismissal of the actress of the series “The Mandalorian” after her sharp criticism of the authorities once again raised the public discussion that the stars can speak out loud, and from what public discourse they should refrain. We decided to recall 7 cases when celebrities lost their jobs because of their long tongue.

Gina Carano

In early February, the Lucasfilm studio defiantly fired the actress who starred in their project “The Mandalorian” after she compared the political situation in the United States with Nazi Germany. In the wake of public outrage, the star deleted the publication, but, as you know, in the 21st century, the Internet remembers everything. The post of the actress was duplicated on Twitter and went viral on the Web with the hashtag “Fire Gina Carano”.

The studio’s management immediately reacted to the public outrage and fired the actress from the project. Carano herself commented on the situation in her characteristic daring manner, saying that she did not give up her words and was ready to defend her own position further.

By the way, Gina is no stranger to scandals – in the summer of 2020, the actress and athlete was criticized for blocking accounts that support the Black Live Matter movement. In addition, the star was accused of transphobia.

Kim Cattrall

The “Sex and the City” star may not have dreamed of filming a sequel to the famous project herself, but after her harsh remarks about her former colleague and one of the producers of the series Sarah Jessica Parker, she had no choice.

It all started with the fact that the actresses who worked together for six years, after the end of the series and the release of two full-length films, unleashed a real war. More precisely, it was untied by Kim unilaterally. In 2018, the performer of the role of Samantha Jones publicly renounced her friendship with Parker, calling her “sheer evil.”

For years, according to Kim, Sarah forced her colleague to agree to the most explicit scenes of the series, and in addition, significantly reduced her fee for shooting in two sequel films. Cattrall insisted that Parker behaves hypocritically with colleagues, that they have never been close friends, and when Kim’s brother committed suicide in February 2018 and Sarah Jessica publicly expressed regret for what had happened, Cattrall refused to accept the ex-colleague’s support, reproaching her insincerity.

As a result, the Cattrall character will not officially be in the continuation of the series. Even if the actress herself was trying to achieve this, the fans of the show are saddened by the absence of one of the participants in the cult four.

Megan Fox

In 2009, during an interview with the British edition of Wonderland, Fox either seriously or jokingly admitted that the director of the Transformers franchise (which made her famous all over the world) “acted like Hitler on the set,” and added that “working with it reminded him of a real nightmare. ” Michael Bay turned out to be a receptive person – he was not only offended by the actress’s words, but also instantly reacted to them with a drastic measure – he fired Fox from the project, replacing her with the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

It took Megan almost 5 years to atone for her sin – only in 2014, after numerous public and personal apologies from the star, Bay took pity and again invited her to work together – this time on the film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”. Considering how weak the film turned out and how it flopped at the box office, it can be assumed that the director did not completely forgive Fox.

Charlie Sheen

The brawler actor has long had a reputation for being a “difficult” artist, but it was his high-profile dismissal from the comedy series “Two and a Half Men” that caused the biggest buzz in the industry. The main reason for such a radical decision on the part of the leadership was Shin’s indecent behavior, implicated in lecherous sex, drug addiction and petty hooliganism (the owners of Las Vegas hotels, which the actor destroyed, still shudder at the mention of his name).

Charlie added fuel to the fire with his harsh remarks about the management of the Warner Brothers studio, which produced the series. When the movie bosses’ patience ran out, they wrote an 11-page letter to Shin’s lawyers, in which they listed his shoals point by point and called him “a sick person in need of strict treatment.” Of course, this turn of events was fatal for the actor’s career.

Shannen Doherty

Despite the fact that in the 90s many stars often freaked out in public, the artists who starred on television behaved much calmer than their film colleagues. One of the most high-profile cases of public dismissal during that period was the story of Shannen Doherty. At first, the actress lost her central role in the youth hit “Beverly Hills, 90210” – Doherty regularly got into trouble with her colleagues on the show and with the film crew. When the producer of the show, Aaron Spelling, got tired of putting up with the actress’s antics, he fired her.

Nevertheless, a few years later, Spelling gave Doherty a second chance – he invited her to the role of Prue Halliwell in “Charmed”. In it, the actress managed to hold out for several seasons, and then showed her character again: she had a row with colleagues, criticized the showrunners of the series in the press and demanded an increase in her fee. It is easy to guess that Spelling’s patience did not last long, and this time the actress was fired without the right to be reinstated.

Terrence Howard

The star of the series “Empire” in the early tenths signed, as it seemed then, a lucrative contract for three films from the universe of “Iron Man”. After the release of the first picture, it became obvious that the project was mega-successful and it might be worth revising the payment terms.

Unfortunately, the movie bosses did not go to meet Howard. Then the actor decided to involve the media in the dispute – he complained in an interview that they refused to raise his fee, hinted at the stinginess of the producers and racial discrimination – they say, the main (and white) actor of the project, Robert Downey, Jr. got rich with his role. As a result, the creators of the franchise followed the “no man – no problem” route and removed Terrence from the project, replacing him with the more accommodating (and modest in his financial appetites) Don Cheadle.

Hartley Sawyer

The Flash’s rising star seems to have ended his career before he could make a name for himself. More precisely, Hartley was probably remembered by many, but in the light of ugly events. After filming three seasons of the successful series, Sawyer relaxed and decided that from now on, the whole world lay at his feet. As a result, the artist himself signed his own verdict at the moment when he began to publish racist and misogynistic posts on his Twitter account.