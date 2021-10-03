Steven Spielberg’s son made his horror film debut

Sawyer, 28, will star in the thriller Honeydew

The son of acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, who directed Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park, made his debut in a horror film called Honeydew. Writes about this Daily Mail.

The tape tells the story of a young couple who goes on a trip by car, but encounters a strange stranger. They seek refuge in the house of a local farmer, but they will not be able to rest there either.

Sawyer Spielberg, 28, will play Sam, the protagonist, while his girlfriend is played by Malin Barr. The film is produced by Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting.

Previously, Sawyer appeared in a short episode of his father’s 2017 film The X-Files, but this is hardly a full-fledged debut: he was not even credited.

He also tried his hand at filming with the short film Breathing in 2016.

Sawyer Spielberg is the son of Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw, whom they met on the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. In addition to Sawyer, the director has five more children, two of whom are adopted.

We will remind, Michaela George Spielberg, the adopted daughter of director Steven Spielberg earlier said in an interview that she wants to become a porn actress and dance in a strip club. The girl said that she had already started filming an erotic solo video. According to Mikaela, her adoptive parents are aware of her plans: she informed them about it via FaceTime. The daughter of a Hollywood director thinks they are “not upset, but rather intrigued.”