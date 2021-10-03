Suarez explained the provocative gesture after the Barcelona goal :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Atlético striker reveals that his handset-to-ear gesture was not directed to Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman

Atletico striker Luis Suarez explained why after scoring a goal against Barcelona in the match of the eighth round of the Spanish Championship, he made a hand gesture, imitating a telephone receiver in his ear, writes Marca.

“It was to let people know that I am still using the same number. It was not at all for Kuman (Barcelona head coach. – RBK). If you want to know, this is the kind of joke that I promised to do to my children, ”said Suarez.

Fans took this gesture from Suarez as a message to Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman. The forward previously said that the coach told the player by phone that he was not interested in him, after which Suarez left the club.

Atlético beat Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday.

Suarez did not celebrate his goal out of respect for Barcelona. “I knew that if I score, I’ll apologize,” he explained. “Out of respect, because of my career at Barcelona, ​​because of the difficult period that my colleagues are going through now, and because of the fans.”

Suarez has played for Barcelona since 2014. He moved to Atlético in September this year.