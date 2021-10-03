Suarez has a goal + pass against Barça, Juve take the Turin derby, Werner scores for the first time since April

On Saturday, it became warmer in Europe – we were pleased with several interesting signs at once. And the Turin derby, and the match between Atlético and Barcelona, ​​and Manchester United against Everton. Not everywhere did everything turn out as expected, and in some places there were real surprises.

England: Manchester United have not won again

Manchester United’s relatively simple calendar came to a close with Everton. Then – 10 hardest games with top rivals in the Champions League and the Premier League. And while the fans of the Mankunians are probably worried – Solskjaer did not cope with Everton at home. True, two base players did not play in the match – Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo was still in reserve. Edinson Cavani, who replaced the Portuguese, had a very poor match (1 shot on target) and became the worst player of the match according to WhoScored and SofaScore.

Manchester United pressed almost the entire match, took the lead – the first goal for the club in many months was scored by Anthony Martial. He was assisted, according to the Manchester tradition, by Bruna Fernandes. He will remember this day, because the assist became the 50th scoring action for Manchester United – Bruna spent only 58 matches on this achievement. Only Andy Cole, Alan Shearer and Eric Cantona coped faster than him in the Premier League.

A full-fledged holiday did not work out – Everton snapped back several times during the match, and as a result, Endros Townsend scored in one of the counterattacks. The score 1: 1 remained so until the end of the game – even Ronaldo, who entered the field, did not help.

Endros Townsend Photo: Getty Images

And also in England:

Hardly anyone expected a different result from the Chelsea-Southampton match, especially since the Blues lost this week in the Champions League and entered the game angry. Timo Werner was especially charged – shot 6 times on goal, 4 of them on target. It paid off – the German scored in the Premier League for the first time since April, another goal was canceled by the VAR. Of course, this is Timo’s first goal in the Premier League – by the way, in the last campaign, Werner also scored the first goal against Southampton.

Marcelo Bielsa is a living Leeds legend, but this season he has probably started to strain everyone a little. Six rounds – zero victories, defeat from a principled rival and inability to realize the game advantage. As a result, Leeds fell somewhere down the table. But in the seventh round, Bielsa finally corrected everything. Watford suffered (1: 0), and now the Argentine is not so sad.

Arsenal played a goalless draw with Brighton. Surprisingly, Arteta said that the Londoners were poorly dominated and therefore did not play enough to win. The series of four victories at the Gunners was interrupted, but one record was nevertheless repeated: this season is the most ineffective in the last 35 years. Arsenal haven’t scored 5 goals in 7 rounds for a long time.

Italy: Juventus hit Torino in the derby

The Turin Derby is the main sign of the tour in Italy. “Torino” can not be called a grand in any way, but before the meeting, “Juve” was lower in the table, and the victory was necessary for the Allegri team. True, judging by the first half, the hosts wanted to win much more – the Bianconeri had only one moment at the very beginning of the game, but McKenny screwed him up. More in the first 45 minutes Juventus did not approach someone else’s penalty area.

Allegri did a good job during the break, and in the second half everything changed places – Cuadrado entered the field, and Juve, with his invaluable help, populated Torino’s goal. It worked and Manuel Locatelli scored. The ball remained the only and victorious one, and Juve have their first clean sheet in the championship since March.

And also in Italy:

The news is literally one line: “Salernitana” finally won. If you go deeper, this is the first victory of the Ribery team in the season, moreover – the last time in Serie A “Salernitana” won more than 22 years ago. But even cooler is that the winning goal was scored by Milan Djuric – this is his first goal in the Italian tower in 2421 days. His last goal was back in 2015 against Juventus. Incidentally, Genoa suffered, the Genoese are doing very badly in the last games.

Milan Djuric scores first goal since 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Inter heroically came back in the match against Sassuolo. After Inzaghi’s team conceded in the 22nd minute, Edin Dzeko got involved and equalized the score in the second half. This is his 6th goal in 7 games – the Bosnian repeated Ronaldo’s achievement in goals for Inter in his debut season. Lautaro Martinez took the Nerazzurri forward from the penalty spot. Now the club from Milan has risen to the second line.

Germany: Borussia beat Augsburg in a tough match

Dortmund quickly recovered from the defeat to Mönchengladbach and continued to fight for the leading position. “Augsburg” is not the most formidable opponent, of course, but for Borussia it is definitely not the most pleasant one – Dortmund have already been scored in many matches in a row. Yes, and Erling Holann did not take part in the game due to muscle injury – in general, there were enough bad signs.

The game really turned out to be difficult, but Borussia pressed much harder and already in the 10th minute earned and converted a penalty kick. True, after half an hour, Augsburg leveled the score through the efforts of Arne Mayer and Andi Zechiri, continuing the tradition of scoring against Borussia in every meeting, but that was not enough – Julian Brandt put Dortmund ahead in the very beginning of the second half. The score did not change, despite the attempts of the rivals – Borussia won and moved up to second place.

And also in Germany:

Wolfsburg started the new season of the Bundesliga great (with four wins), but somehow quickly faded. The Green-Whites lost to Mönchengladbach at home in their fifth game without a win. If this continues, then very soon Wolfsburg will fall out of the European Cup zone.

Spain: Barcelona continues to suffer

The top meeting not only of Spain, but of the whole of Europe was the game of Barcelona and Atlético. Of course, the main spice is Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann against the former club, and this great sign worked. But half.

Barça was obviously tired without victories (and lately also without goals) and started actively, but Atlético was the easiest to rush into the attack and shoot dangerously on goal. All the attention in Simeone’s team was focused on Suarez – and the Uruguayan did not disappoint. First, Luis gave a beautiful assist to Lemar, and he asked Ter Stegen, and a few minutes later Suarez scored himself – the same Lemar returned the assist. Now the Uruguayan scored in general to all the Spanish teams he met. Thus, already in the first half, the game was over – Barca never hit the target and was nailed down by their own legend.

In the second half, the Catalans played more actively and Atlético closed. This Madrid team is good at, and Barça did not succeed at all – even Ansu Fati’s exit did not help. At 72nd Simeone replaced Suarez with Griezmann, but the Frenchman disappointed – he did everything out of tune, giving three crooked passes, although he could become the author of at least two assists. As a result, Atlético endured (it was easy), and Ronald Koeman’s chair swayed even more. Barcelona lost their second match in a row with a total score of 0: 5 – and fell to ninth place in La Liga. Atlético has caught up with Real again, but Blancos still have a game in hand, so the first place may not have to be shared.

