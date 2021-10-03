Swing in Chelyabinsk: Traktor beat Avangard: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Avangard twice lost two goals to Traktor during the match, but could not take points away.

Yakupov’s 100th point did not save Avangard from defeat

The most interesting match of the day in terms of signage took place in Chelyabinsk, where the current winner of the Gagarin Cup, Avangard, came to the local Traktor, which is in the leading group of the East. Command Anvara Gatiyatulina lost in the last two matches, and the Omsk team achieved a victory over Sochi (3: 1).

Anvar Gatiyatulin, head coach of Traktor:

– Today it was important to win after two defeats on the road. It’s great that we managed to please the fans. We had a good first period, most worked. In the second, Avangard became more active, and we almost lacked the movement to play more clearly in defense. It’s good that after two conceded goals, we managed to rebuild, create chances and score. The fans supported us a lot, the team cheered up and won. Is Traktor playing open hockey this year? Last season, we also wanted to play more actively, but the bench did not allow. Therefore, I had to defend myself a lot. Now there is an opportunity to control the puck more, and we do not prohibit the guys from playing actively. But recent matches have shown that good defensive play also brings success in attack. Therefore, we will work on mistakes that lead to conceded goals. Why did Emil Garipov play? We have a plan that we are sticking to. It was planned that it was he who would play. Garipov, while gaining shape, enters the game. Somewhere he lacks playing practice, but he looks confident enough. There are no questions about his game. In the next match we plan what Will will play, and then we’ll see.

The key aspect of the match in the first period was playing in unequal lineups. Avangard did not use both of its capabilities, but Traktor showed good efficiency – 2 out of 3. At the 9th minute Alexey Byvaltsev corrected the puck after throwing Nick Bailen, and after seven minutes Bailen already assisted Subject Pulkkinen, who threw powerfully from medium range.

Kirill Kapustin, Traktor forward:

– We started well and took the lead, but in the second period Avangard added, and we were not ready for this. We had to rebuild and try to tip the scales in our favor, which we succeeded. Has Traktor allowed the opponent to win back again? This is a problem and we are working on it. The coaching staff will tell you how to fix this, and then everything will be fine. My goal? Some of the guys blocked the puck and it jumped into the middle of the ice, the defender was behind, and I entered the zone and threw. Are these also the first goals of the season for Osnovin and Byvaltsev? We’ve all been looking forward to it. Personally, I try not to think too much about my own performance.

The guests raised the pace at the start of the second period and were able to equalize the score rather quickly. At first Arseny Gritsyuk assisted Corban Knight, which extended its streak to six matches. Then Alexey Bereglazov evened the score, he was assisted Vladimir Zharkov and Pavel Dedunovwho scored their first points of the season. Anvar Gatiyatulin immediately took a time-out, which cheered up the team. Traktor spent the last five minutes of the period as efficiently as possible – Vyacheslav Osnovin and Kirill Kapustin regained a two-goal lead with their first goals of the season.

Intrigue of the third period was added by the goalkeeper of the hosts Emil Garipov, he inaccurately rode out from behind the goal, gave the puck Sergei Tolchinskywho assisted Nailya Yakupova, who scored his hundredth point in the KHL. During the final assault “Traktor” played selflessly and won.

Bob Hartley, head coach of Avangard:

– We did not start the game as we would like. In the first period we conceded two goals, in the second it got better, the third was very good. But, unfortunately, we were unable to equalize the score. However, I liked the speed and pace with which we played, and if we continue to act in the same way, it will bring success in the future. All the guys are working, giving all the best. We need to tighten up the game a little, and everything will be all right. I am sure that we can do it. Two goals outnumbered? Four attackers who were in the special brigade left the team. At the moment, we continue to search for combinations, and we need to establish mutual understanding. Sometimes it is not easy, but we will try. This is a component that we definitely need to tighten up. Replacing Shimon Grubec? In no way do we blame him. It’s kind of an attempt to change the pace of the game, and to some extent it worked. We managed to equalize the score, but soon the opponent went ahead again. This game turned out like a swing. Vasily Demchenko played the second period very confidently, keeping us in the game. I think he coped with his task.

Three stars

Alexey Byvaltsev

Scored the first goal of the season, won 13 of 19 face-offs, with 7 of 12 against Corban Knight.

Nick Bailen

Gave two assists in the majority draw.

Alexey Bereglazov

He leveled the score in the second period and blocked four shots.

Nail Yakupov, forward of Avangard:

– It was not a very good start, but in the second period we already played the game we were supposed to, and received a reward in the form of two goals. A difficult month for Avangard? It’s not for me to judge, tomorrow the coaches will probably tell you what the reasons were. If we take the match today, the key role was played by the performance in unequal lineups. We didn’t realize two majorities at the beginning, but the opponent was able to do it. But I can’t say that we have a bad minority – it’s wonderful, the players were flattening. However, “Traktor” also has skilled hockey players who do not come out to play. In the end with “6 on 4” the opponent had one player without a stick and we had all the opportunities. Is it hard for me to score points? They never just come to me. Personal statistics that go to the team’s piggy bank also always mean something. But if you can’t get points, then you need to do something else useful. I appreciate what we have, and I hope that there will be more points in the future.