Feyenoord will not buy out midfielder Guus Thiel from Spartak, said Frank Arnesen, the Dutch club’s technical director.

“We were looking for the top ten, and, of course, Arne [Слот] Thiel knew well (under the leadership of Slot, the midfielder played for AZ – Sports.ru).

I saw that he did not play at Spartak and Freiburg, so we had the opportunity to sign him. We quickly said: this is the player we want. But, of course, Arne is the first person who approached us with the question: “What do you think about Teal?” I held talks with Spartak, they communicated very well with us.

We were able to rent Teal for the amount that suited us. But now we are in a difficult financial situation, so we cannot buy players. Spartak cannot take Teal back in winter to sell. He will spend the whole season with us. Then everything will start from scratch. He has a long contract (Thiel’s agreement with Spartak is calculated until 2024 – Sports.ru). There he earns a lot. His transfer is not possible for us.

Teal is a great guy, he is great in the locker room. A young guy with a good head. He shows this on the pitch as well. He not only scores, but also works hard for the team, making rebounds. He is always in a good mood.

Teal is a great asset both on and off the pitch, ”Arnesen told ESPN.

The statistics of the 23-year-old footballer who scored 5 goals in 6 matches of the Dutch championship can be found here…