Teddy Atlas told after what fight Joshua he realized that Anthony would lose to Usik

Well-known coach Teddy Atlas said that even after the fight of ex-world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua against Joseph Parker in 2018, he realized that the Briton would lose to Alexander Usik.

“Joshua had problems with Joseph Parker. Parker is a big and strong guy who moves, uses his legs, boxing. He is one-sided, but Joseph boxes a little. This fight should be taken as a preliminary warning. And that’s how I felt about it.

This helped me put on Usyk, because I looked at Parker, who does not even close boxing as efficiently as Alexander, does not even have such skills, legs, mobility and variety as he does. However, Joseph used his legs a little, moved a little and went 12 rounds with Joshua. I don’t know if he gave Anthony a problem, but he was there and remained competitive.

This could be a warning, they say, wait a minute. If Parker did it, then what can Usyk do? Yes, he is not a big heavyweight, but overall he is stronger as a fighter, his legs are better than Parker’s. What will he do if Joseph showed it was possible? Parker has demonstrated that you can box and get Joshua in trouble, “said Teddy Atlas on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas podcast.