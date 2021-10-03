Teryushkov left the post of head of the Ministry of Sports of the Moscow Region

Roman Teryushkov announced that he had left the post of head of the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports of the Moscow Region, which he had held since August 2014.

Teryushkov left his post in connection with the election to the State Duma of the eighth convocation.

– I left the post of Minister of Sports of the Moscow Region in connection with the elections to the State Duma… I have already received the mandate. Most likely, I will be a member of the specialized committee on sports, but this will be decided by my colleagues. I have an understanding of how this direction should develop. I cannot speak about a successor in the Ministry of Sports, this is the prerogative of the governor.

Over the seven years of work, my team and I managed to achieve a lot: they built about 180 sports facilities, about 2 thousand plane objects appeared, new sports departments were opened in sports schools and Olympic reserve colleges. The Moscow region ranks third in Russia in terms of the number of members of the national teams of the country, second in the number of medals won at all major international competitions, Teryushkov said.

– I will not leave the Khimki football club. I will continue to help the team… Let’s see in what form it will take place. Perhaps through the board of trustees, – added Teryushkov.

The current head of the Leninsky urban district of the Moscow region, Dmitry Abarenov, should become the new head of the Ministry of Sports of the Moscow Region.