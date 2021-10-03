“Tetris” trolled the character Vin Diesel from “Fast and the Furious”, recalling the old console from the 2000s

Background: A new meme with Dominic Toretto was born on the network. The Fast and the Furious hero rescues Gary Potter, Spider-Man and the Avengers with the power of his familyIn recent days, more and more people have been trolling Dominic Toretto from Fast and the Furious. People actively publish funny memes with him, in which his love for his family always appears. As you know, the character has no friends, but he has a family. Recently, the official Twitter account has also joined the trend.Tetris “.

There’s a Tetris game out there for everyone ???? pic.twitter.com/LRc4Lzfckv – Tetris (@Tetris_Official) Jul 7, 2021

There are two images attached to the post. One is on an old console from the 2000s, Family Tetris, on the other, the joyous face of Dominic Toretto. The character seems to approve of this device.

As you know, Family Tetris was released in 2006. The console was developed by HiScore Entertainment Software Engineering. It consists of two gamepads that are directly connected to the TV via the AV connector. Thus, the console allows you to play with a friend or family member. By the way, there are five modes available to players with different rules.

Recall that we recently reported on how a fully functional version of "Tetris" could be recreated in Minecraft.