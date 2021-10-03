The author of deepfakes with Tom Cruise on TikTok created his own studio of deepfake technologies

Belgian visual effects specialist Christopher Ume, who created deepfake tictocks with Tom Cruise, founded his own deepfake technology studio Metaphysic … About it writes CNN.

Fake Tom Cruise

Earlier this year on TkTok there was a DeepTomCruise account , in which Tom Cruise shows tricks, plays golf, talks about his meeting with Mikhail Gorbachev and does much more. It soon became clear that these were deepfake technologies: the role of Cruise was played by actor Miles Fisher (he accurately conveyed the facial expressions, movements and voice of the star), and a super-realistic Cruise mask created using a neural network was applied to his face.

Thanks to the great popularity of videos with fake Tom Cruise, Christopher Uma had the opportunity to improve his methods. He founded his studio with his brother Kevin and entrepreneur Thomas Graham.

Metaphysic Studio

Metaphysic uses deepfake technology and works with large clients to offer visual effects services for large scale projects and restoration of old materials.

Before the official launch, the studio managed to work with the Gillete brand. A shaving accessories maker commissioned an ad featuring American football player Dion Sanders. For the commercial, the 53-year-old athlete was “made young.”

Metaphysic has also created a Euro 2020 promo video about Belgian football coaches. In addition to Robert Martinez, who now heads the national team, Raymond Gouthals and Guy Tees — former coaches who died at the beginning of the century.

On his channel, Yume showed how the promo video for Euro 2020 was created.

Is it ethical to use deepfake technology?

Experts are now arguing about the ethics of using deepfake technology. Viewers have long been accustomed to seeing reality mixed with special effects in films and television, but the situation began to change when real faces began to be used as “additional effects”. Opponents of deepfakes talk about the manipulative nature of such technologies and the distortion of reality.

“I think these ethical issues are really difficult because there are currently no hard and fast rules according to which, in certain cases, you can clearly say:“ We will never cross this line ”, – reported CNN Nick Diakopoulos is an associate professor in the Department of Communication Research and Computer Science at Northwestern University.

Christopher Ume says he likes to “hypnotize people” with his videos, but he doesn’t want to hurt anyone. He has already contacted representatives of Tom Cruise, offering to remove the videos or transfer control of the TikTok account if the actor does not approve of the deepfakes with him. According to him, they read the message but did not reply.

“If any celebrity ever feels bad about what I’m doing, I’ll be the first to take it away. [дипфейк-ролики]”, – says Ume.