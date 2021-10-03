The best KHL scorer Vadim Shipachev was sent off until the end of the match for Artem Zemchenok’s kick between the legs, video of the moment

In the absence of the head coach, Magnitka beat Dynamo in the KHL leaders’ duel. The outcome of the meeting was decided by Nikolai Goldobin’s hat-trick.

Vorobiev missed the match with Dynamo due to a positive test for coronavirus

By the beginning of the next game day, there were only two teams left in the Kontinental Hockey League, having suffered only one defeat each in the regular season 2021/2022. Dynamo Moscow, with 11 wins in 12 matches, took first place in the Western Conference, while Metallurg Magnitogorsk, with a similar result, was the leader in the East. The match of the best clubs in the league at the moment had enough additional intrigues in addition to the teams’ standings.





For example, both teams are now led by former head coaches of the Russian national team. Dynamo Moscow coach Alexey Kudashov first entered the headquarters Ilya Vorobyov in the national team, and then it was the pupil of the Electrostalsky hockey who replaced the helmsman of Magnitka on the coaching bridge of the Russian national team. However, the face-to-face confrontation between Kudashov and Vorobyov did not happen on Sunday. A few hours before the start of the match, the news came from the camp of the Ural club that Vorobyov had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Now the head coach of Metallurg is on self-isolation. At the same time, a second test was passed to exclude false positive results. Mark French will lead the team in today’s game, ”the Magnitogorsk press service said on Twitter.



Excellent first period from Magnitka

The absence of Vorobyov on the bench did not in any way affect the fighting mood of the guests. The Urals are much more confident than the owners entered the game and opened an account at the very beginning of the first period. Already in the second minute of the match, the Magnitka defender Artyom Minulin loaded from the blue line on the move – Dynamo Moscow goalkeeper Ivan Bocharov could not react to the shot due to traffic, and the puck flew into the near corner of the goal.

The playing advantage of the Magnitogorsk team in the first period was overwhelming. The Urals finished the starting dvadtsatiminutku with more than threefold superiority in shots on target – 17: 5. They played into the hands of two deletions in the Dynamo team – first, Mikhail Fisenko went into the penalty box, and then Vladislav Efremov played with a high stick. In the majority, the Urals have created a number of good chances, but Bocharov kept the minimum lag for Dynamo in the score.

Shipachev was chasing new records

The Urals could score in the first minutes of the second period, but at first Josh Curry could not beat Bocharov with a throw at close range, and then Anatoly Nikontsev’s cannon shot loudly shook the crossbar. “Magnitka” pressed, but the removal of the former Dynamo player Alexei Maklyukov confused the cards for the guests. This season breaking the rules in the game against Dynamo Moscow is an extremely dangerous activity – the blue and white take the first place in the league in terms of majority realization, on average using every third removal in the opponent’s camp.

This time, Dynamo used their first majority in the match – Rob Klinkhammer distinguished himself, who closed the post after an accurate pass performed Vadima Shipacheva… For the Canadian striker, the abandoned puck was the first this season, while Shipachev scored points in the 13th consecutive match since the start of the regular season. The most star player in the KHL continues to storm both the local records of Dynamo Moscow and global achievements at the level of the entire league.

In the case of scoring points in the next game, Shipachev will repeat Alexander Radulov’s record for the duration of the effective streak from the start of the regular season. In 2010, being a player of Salavat Yulaev, Radulov scored points in 14 matches in a row at the beginning of the regular season. Now his achievement can be repeated by the Dynamo captain. At the same time, Vadim can catch up with Alexander Ovechkin, who for the past nine years has held the club record for the series with the points scored. In the 2012/2013 season, Ovechkin scored points in 14 games in a row when he played for Dynamo during the NHL lockout.





But got sent off before the end of the match for hitting between the legs

The only question is whether the striker will be able to take part in the next match between Dynamo and CSKA, so far remains open. In the 34th minute of the meeting with Magnitogorsk, the top scorer of the current KHL regular season was sent off for a stick hit before the end of the match. 34-year-old striker in the fight for the puck hit the stick between the legs of the defender of “Magnitogorsk” Artem Zemchenko, for which he was punished with the removal of “5 + 20”. Chief arbiters Konstantin Olenin and Alexei Ravodin resorted to using a video replay, after watching which they confirmed the imposition of such a severe fine on Shipachev. Judging by the repetition of the moment, Vadim tried to knock out the stick of the defender of the Urals, but missed and hit the opponent in the groin. Shipachev tried to challenge the verdict of the arbitrators, but to no avail. Now the removal of the Dynamo will be considered by the KHL Sports and Disciplinary Committee.

Goldobin responded to Klinkhammer’s double with a hat-trick

By the time Shipachev was removed, the hosts were already inferior in the score – 1: 2. Magnitka took the lead after an accurate shot Nikolai Goldobin… Having an excellent season, the striker rolled his right edge into the attacking zone and sent the puck into the far corner of the goal with a sharp throw. The 87th number of the Urals generally became the main character of the match, because it was he who scored a double (and this was not the end yet) at the beginning of the third period. Goldobin drove out from behind the Dynamo goal and threw the puck into the far corner with a gorgeous throw.

In the remaining time, Dynamo managed to reduce the gap to a minimum, and the hosts scored a goal while playing in the minority – scored a double Klinkhammer… The Kudashov team had five more minutes to save the match, but the blue and white were not enough for more. All questions about the winner of the match were removed by the irrepressible Goldobin, who scored a hat-trick. Thus, the final siren marked the second defeat of Dynamo this season. In the next match, they will host CSKA on home ice, but whether Shipachev will play in this meeting is now up to the KHL SDK to decide.