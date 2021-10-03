the boy with the antlers “- the perfect family series

Robert Downey Jr explains why Sweet Tooth: The Boy with the Antlers is the Perfect Family TV Show

In the new video, he promises a cute fairy tale, which is pleasant to watch with family in an embrace on the couch.

Shot from the series “Sweet Tooth: the boy with the antlers”

Netflix has posted a new video about Sweet Tooth: The Boy with the Antlers, featuring producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey explaining why it’s the perfect family show.



In the video, the couple recalled that the comics about the adventures of the charming Gus, played by Christian Convery in the show, are rather dark. But the series will rethink the universe and make it more fabulous and positive:

“These graphic novels are great. The story is incredibly emotional. However, the show will be a little lighter than the comics. ”





Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey emphasized that they wanted to accurately convey the idea of ​​”Sweet Tooth”, but at the same time show the audience a “more enjoyable” spectacle. Susan Downey made it clear that the show is ideal for family viewing:

“I hope the families can watch the show together, hugging on the couch. As we are with children. ”

Comic book writer Jeff Lemire is happy about the changes. He says that he is especially inspired by the fact that new characters have been added to his universe.

Recall that according to the plot of the tape, an apocalypse has come because of one mysterious virus. And at the very beginning of the pandemic, strange babies were born – hybrids of humans and animals. The center of attention will be one of these children Gus, nicknamed the Sweetheart, who will go on a dangerous adventure with a new friend, a lone traveler (Nonso Anosi).

The show also starred Aliza Vellani, Stephanie Owen and Adil Akhtar. There will be 8 episodes in total.

“Sweet Tooth: The Boy with the Antlers” is set to premiere on June 4.

