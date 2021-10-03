The coach of hockey “Lokomotiv” responded to messages about a salary of 100 million rubles :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

According to Igor Nikitin, this amount “has nothing to do with reality.”

The head coach of the Yaroslavl KHL Lokomotiv club Igor Nikitin, in an interview with the Championship, shared his impressions of the appointment and commented on publications that his salary was 100 million rubles. in year.

“I was ready for the fact that proposals can come quickly, or I can, for example, spend a year without work. Again, with my family, we immediately agreed that we would not pay attention to this situation and would decide everything after the fact. It turned out that I had a rest for two months, and Lokomotiv is such a solid organization that it would be wrong to refuse, “Nikitin said.

When asked about a salary of 100 million, the coach replied: “My contract at Lokomotiv is less than the one that was at CSKA. The amount you named has nothing to do with reality. “

Earlier, the VseProSport portal reported that the coach signed a contract with Lokomotiv for 100 million rubles. in year. It was noted that Nikitin’s salary at CSKA was about 50 million rubles. per season excluding bonuses.

On September 25, Lokomotiv announced the dismissal of its head coach Andrey Skabelka. He was succeeded by former CSKA coach Nikitin. He left the army club in July 2021. Under his leadership, CSKA won the Gagarin Cup in the 2018/19 season.