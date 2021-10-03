the director introduced the stars of the new film

Filming for Mission Impossible 7 continues, while director Christopher McQuarrie continues to post photo reports on his Instagram page. On the eve of McQuarrie, he shared a common shot, which captured the stellar cast of the motion picture. In particular, in the photo you can see Tom Cruise, Wing Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson (acquaintances from the previous part of the film series), as well as Greg Tarzan Davis (new to the team). In the foreground in the photo is the first assistant director Mary Boulding, who has been working on the project for 100 days (she is the subject of photography). All, except for director Christopher McQuarrie, are captured with their arms folded across their chest.

Photo: instagram.com/christophermcquarrie/

Work on the seventh part of the Mission Impossible film series began in the winter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic has not yet stopped life around the world. The filming was repeatedly left for a forced break due to the detection of cases, and Tom Cruise, who is also the producer of the project, has already reprimanded his subordinates several times for unwillingness to comply with antiquarian safety measures. Paramount originally planned to shoot the films Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 in a row, but due to the epidemic, these plans were abandoned. The premiere of the seventh part of the spy action is scheduled for April 26, 2022, and the eighth film is going to be released on June 6, 2023. However, given that the shooting was very stretched in time, with a high degree of probability, the release of the film “Mission: Impossible 8” will also be delayed.