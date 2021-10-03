The film starring Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas was named the worst film of the year

Before the presentation of the main cinematographic prize – “Oscar” – in Hollywood, they summed up the preliminary results of the film season and determined which films, shot last year, would not decorate the home collection.

Los Angeles announced the winners of the Golden Raspberry Award, which is awarded for the worst achievement in the field of cinematography. According to the Hollywood reporter, in the field of documentaries, the film “Absolute Proof” is recognized as the worst. It focuses on how businessman Mike Lindell exposes Chinese hackers’ meddling in the 2020 US presidential election. Michael Lindell, who produced and directed the film and played in it, was named Worst Actor. He was accompanied by Kate Hudson, she starred in the movie “Music”.

The winner of the “Golden Raspberry” award was the picture “The next film about Borat”. In it, ex-mayor of New York Rudy Julian, a lawyer representing the interests of ex-President of the United States Donald Trump, appeared as a cameo. The participation of the lawyer in the film was highly appreciated by experts: Rudy Julian received two statuettes in two nominations “Worst Actor” and “Worst Screen Duo”.

The worst scenario was awarded to the Polish erotic film 365 Days. The tale of the English Aibolit and the insidious pirate “The Amazing Journey of Doctor Dolittle”, where Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Bapnderas played, was recognized as the worst remake.