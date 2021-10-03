The first coach of Litvinov called the main qualities of a football player

The first coach of Spartak midfielder Ruslan Litvinov Andrey Chernousov spoke about the best qualities of his pupil.

– His parents did not just bring him (“Do what you want with him”), but preliminarily worked with him, prepared him. Already at the age of five he possessed some kind of football foundations, so it was easier to develop him.

His main qualities are determination and a desire to play: it does not matter where and in what position. I see that it is still with him. He also stood out for his vision of the field, passes, focus on the goal (he was so fond of attack that he had to return it back) and now, at the heart of Spartak, when he receives the ball, he immediately tries to give a sharpening pass.

He was also distinguished by his efficiency. In addition to football, he was also involved in athletics. He even won regional competitions. I ran the fastest, although I competed with the guys a year older. Parents tried to make him develop comprehensively.

In addition, Ruslan studied very well. He graduated from school with a gold medal, – said Andrey Chernousov.

20-year-old Litvinov this season played 3 matches for the main team of “Spartak” and was not marked by effective actions.

Ruslan plays for the Russian youth team, for which he had five meetings.

Read also: