The first exam for Sergei Fedorov

For the first time, Sergei Fedorov’s charges found themselves in a difficult situation during the season. In the past four games, they have scored only three goals. It is noteworthy that CSKA scored two of these goals in lost matches. So it was in the duels with “Tractor” and “Ak Bars”, in which the red and blue lost with the same score 1: 2. Crisis of ideas, poor physical condition, or just luck turned away? Fortunately or unfortunately, the reason for the current decline among Muscovites is much more objective. For various reasons, now several people from the main squad cannot play for them. And the holes that have appeared in the application for the match have to be plugged by the guys from Zvezda. By the way, why not a chance for them to declare themselves in the first team? So far, Fedorov does not have Svetlakov, Nordstrem, Blazhievsky at his disposal, Guskov, Popov, Kiselevich, who have played great this season … At yesterday’s press conference after the match with Ak Bars, Fedorov was asked about Nordstrem. “As for the injured players, it’s difficult to say something about Nordström. He is now undergoing concussion tests. I hope he will be able to go out on the ice soon,” these words should cause restrained optimism among fans of the “army” club.

Roughly a similar opinion about the cause of the current crisis in CSKA’s game is shared by the legend of the red and blue, two-time Olympic champion and member of the club’s supervisory board, Boris Mikhailov. “The only thing that justifies our team is leapfrog injuries. Now the team’s management has figured it out, found the reason, and I think it will not happen again. There is excitement for the result, and the coaching staff should think about how to get out of this situation, “- such an assessment of what is happening pleases with its restraint. You need to understand that the situation the team is in now is absolutely working. Every team playing in the KHL goes through similar tests at least once a season. Our championship is long and quite difficult in terms of logistics, so losses and recessions that sometimes happen just because of these losses are absolutely inevitable.

There is always a way out of this situation. Look, for example, at the “Siberia”, which, having filled up the beginning of the season due to an epidemic of injuries, on Wednesday took a point in the match just the same with CSKA, and yesterday slammed “Salavat” on the road. Yes, it was not without reinforcement in the form of Michal Tchaikovsky and the harsh words of Andrei Martemyanov at press conferences. But almost all of the injured, except for Yokipakka and Chesalin, returned to duty, and now the team gave a good result in a rather difficult trip, taking four points in Nur-Sultan, Cherepovets, Moscow and Ufa.

The main thing that is not yet pleasing to CSKA in the game is the crisis of ideas in the attack, partly due to the very absence of several leading performers playing in the attack. Yesterday “Ak Bars” for the most part of the match without any problems beat off the attacking attacks of the team of Sergei Fedorov. Difficulties arose only in the end, when the “army team” nevertheless managed to bulk up and played one goal. Actually, after the game, Kazant’s mentor Dmitry Kvartalnov also noted this after the game, who said that his team just barely endured until the end of the match. For the rest, CSKA practically did not set any insoluble problems for the defense of “Ak Bars”. The attacks proceeded according to a completely predictable scenario, which was easily read by the guests from Tatarstan.

In general, this situation should serve as the first real test for Fedorov the coach. CSKA is not a club that can afford to lose five or six matches in a row, while saying that the team is hampered by injuries of the leading players. The result, in spite of everything, must be given here and now, regardless of what circumstances surround your team. The leaders are demanding him, and the loyal fans are waiting for him. And by the way, now the calendar should play for CSKA. In the next two decades, the only top rival that Fedorov’s charges will face will be Dynamo Moscow. In addition, in the interval until December 21, they will play twice against Spartak and Kunlun, and will also host Amur and Admiral. Agree, at least, with the teams that actually or nominally represent the east of our league, “CSKA” are simply obliged to gain the maximum number of points, thus giving the desired result. And on the 21st, the red and blue will complete their home streak with a duel with “Salavat Yulaev”. You look, by this time the leaders will be restored. Therefore, CSKA fans do not need to sprinkle ashes on their heads and shout: “Everything is lost! The plaster is removed, the client is leaving!” October promises to be a good month for their favorite team.