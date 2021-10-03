The guy asked a stranger for her Instagram, and it turned out to be Rihanna

An American met a stranger at a protest in support of Asians in New York and asked how to find her on Instagram. As soon as the girl showed him her account, the guy was speechless. Still, because he did not recognize the pop star – the singer Rihanna (and it is not difficult to understand him).

On Sunday, April 4, a protest action called Stop Asian Hate took place in New York, which is dedicated to supporting the Asian population in the United States. The movement was sparked by a spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Singer Rihanna also showed solidarity in the fight against racism, joining her assistant Tina Troeg at the protest. Celeba, like all the other participants, walked the streets of New York with a poster and thus supported the Asian population of the United States. Photos of the pop star’s Sunday leisure activities were shared by Tina Trough on her Instagram. In a post on April 5, the girl posted pictures of her friends, herself and Rihanna.

The assistant also shared a video where the singer walks in the crowd and demonstrates a poster.

During the protest, the star shocked an unrecognized protester. This moment was captured on video by the same celeba assistant. In the video, a guy in the crowd asks Rihanna for her Instagram, thinking that she is an ordinary girl. At his request, celeba clogs his nickname in the social network on the phone.

The protester couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the girl’s account. Surprised, he immediately subscribed to Rihanna’s profile, not completely believing in what was happening.

The guy even thought that a stranger was trolling him.

It’s you? He asked in amazement.

It seems that Rihanna was only amused by his reaction: watching the surprise of the protestor, she only laughed. The video was tweeted by a fan of the singer with the nickname Def Noodles, and the post quickly went viral.

In the comments below the tweet, netizens once again admired Rihanna.

My love for her grows more and more every day.

What a queen.

However, users perfectly understand why the young man made such a mistake and did not recognize the celeba.

He was shocked at how much work Rihanna did to hide her face.

And sometimes a pop star can be confused with its counterparts on the web. The blogger has filmed herself, and people are already calling Hogwarts. After all, they are sure that she took Polyjuice Potion to become Rihanna.

Another guy was also able to surprise the celeba fans. The Russian showed a message from the pop singer on Instagram. And people didn’t believe him until they opened his profile.