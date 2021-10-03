The guy met Robert Downey Jr. and the actor gave him a jacket

The blogger told how, while working in a store, he saw Robert Downey Jr. and checked out his jacket. Who knew that the actor is so generous that he will leave a present to a stranger as a keepsake. Now fans are jealous of the guy and want to meet Tony Stark even more.

Tiktok user Zakri Hayden with the same name zakryhayden joined a trend on social media where people talk about the most enjoyable meeting with a celebrity. In a video for February 27, Zakri shared his story in which he was lucky to encounter Iron Man in life.

In the video, the guy said that before the pandemic he worked in a boutique of a very famous brand. It was to this store that Robert Downey Jr. came to buy presents for Christmas.

Zakri noticed the actor at the entrance to the store and could not resist saying aloud what a great jacket Downey had. According to the blogger, the Marvel star thanked him and explained that this was the first time he wore this jacket. Zakri supported Robert and said once again that the actor’s clothes were perfect.

The guy then reveals that when Robert Downey Jr. finished shopping, Zakri and other employees helped load the presents into the actor’s car. A little later, near the car, Downey took off his jacket, gave it to Zakri as a Christmas present and congratulated the guy on the holiday.

The blogger shows with a smile an unexpected present from the actor and still cannot believe that he has a jacket from Robert Downey Jr. himself.

I have Iron Man’s jacket! I feel like Peter Parker, – the guy shouts with joy.

Zakri’s video has gone viral on tiktok and has received over a million views.

In the comments, people admitted that they are happy for the blogger, but they envy him too.

I AM GLAD BUT NOT FROM WHOLE HEART))



Clear, understandable, ✍ get in the way, work * at * expensive * store, * in * America *.

I want a present from Robert Downey Jr., I’m so jealous.

