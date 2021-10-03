The head of the Ministry of Sports of the Moscow Region resigned :: Others :: RBC Sport

This happened in connection with the election of Roman Teryushkov to the State Duma. He headed the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports of the Moscow Region since August 2014

Roman Teryushkov left the post of head of the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports of the Moscow Region in connection with his election to the State Duma. He told RIA Novosti about this.

“I have already received the mandate. Most likely, I will be a member of the specialized committee on sports, but this will be decided by my colleagues. I have an understanding of how this direction should develop. I cannot speak about a successor in the Ministry of Sports, this is the prerogative of the governor, ”Teryushkov said.

He served as Minister of Sports of the Moscow Region since August 2014.

Teryushkov noted that over the seven years of work, he and his team have achieved a lot. In particular, about 180 sports facilities were built, new sports departments were opened in sports schools and Olympic reserve schools.

“The Moscow region ranks third in Russia in terms of the number of members of the national teams of the country, second in the number of medals won at all major international competitions,” Teryushkov added.

The elections of the State Duma deputies of the eighth convocation were held on September 17-19. Teryushkov, who was a candidate from the United Russia party, won in the Lyubertsy single-mandate constituency No. 121. He received 44.8% of the vote. The top three also include Oleg Yemelyanov (Communist Party of the Russian Federation, 19.43%) and Sergei Zhuravlev (“Fair Russia – For the Truth”, 8.42%).

Also, two sources familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti that the current head of the Leninsky City District of the Moscow Region, Dmitry Abarenov, should become the new head of the Moscow Region Sports Ministry.