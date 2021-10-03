The main cryptocurrency news on 03.10.2021 | Blockchain24

After hitting a daily low of $ 46,945, Bitcoin is now trading at $ 47,609. Meanwhile, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is trading at around $ 3,385.

Let’s take a look at some interesting crypto news from the past day.

1 – Switzerland launches its first cryptocurrency brand on P olygon

Switzerland’s National Postal Service announced the launch of its cryptocurrency stamps on Polygon (formerly Matic). According to the announcement, these Swiss cryptocurrency stamps are digital collectibles associated with a physical stamp. In addition, these stamps are issued by the Postal Service and cost CHF 8.9.

Each NFT brand is stored on a Polygon chain. Users can access their digital stamps online by scanning the QR code printed next to the physical stamp. In addition, customers will also be able to exchange or sell their cryptocurrency marks on the main NFT marketplaces. Notably, this Swiss cryptocurrency brand will be launched on November 25 at select branches of the Swiss Post.

2 – Wanchain announced a cross-chain upgrade in October

Wanchain has announced an update to its network to integrate seamlessly with Polkadot. According to the tweet, this update will take place on Friday, October 8th at 06:00 UTC. It is noteworthy that during the upgrade, cross-network transactions may be temporarily unavailable. Any break should be less than an hour.

Once this update is available, Storeman node operators should upgrade to agent version 3.4.0 as soon as possible. If any Storeman node operators are unable to update their nodes in a timely manner, they will not be able to execute and validate internetwork transactions. Wanchain provides the world’s best decentralized blockchain interoperability solution. Wanchain has also recently integrated with Avalanche; therefore, this update will improve interworking.

3 – The main network of the Umbrella Network is now powered by Ethereum

The Umbrella Network has announced its deployment to the Ethereum mainnet. With the launch of the mainnet, Umbrella Network has deployed its smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. This will help Ethereum-based dApps interact with the Umbrella Network code in a real-world environment.

Through this integration, Ethereum-based dApps can directly access the Umbrella Network’s decentralized oracles. Umbrella Network is an Oracle Layer 2 decentralized platform that offers high speed and reliable data services for the DeFi market at low cost. Hence, it will help developers obtain reliable, complete, and cost-effective data. In addition, the team plans to integrate and maintain additional networks in the near future.

4 – Flare is about to launch Songbird after the observation phase

Flare showed Songbird launching after the observation phase. According to the announcement, Songbird will go through three different stages ahead of its official launch. The first of these phases is the observation regime, which ended on 27 September. In fact, this observation mode was used to deploy and test the underlying network in conjunction with the Oracle Time Series Time Series (FTSO).

In addition, the remaining two protocols are called State Connector and F-Asset contracts. Subsequently, both protocols will be deployed to Songbird for testing prior to the launch of Flare Network. In addition, these protocols will allow tokens that do not have their own smart contracts to be directly accessed and used in a scalable manner in Flare in decentralized applications such as fast and complex payments, metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and games.

Songbird aims to be a combination of an extended testnet and, in the future, a place to test control updates for Flare itself. Overall, Flare is a scalable, low-cost, low-carbon, decentralized smart contract platform that runs the Ethereum virtual machine. Upon completion of the testing phase, the consensus is fully passed on to external validators, and its SGB token will be used by the community as governance.

5 – EnjinStarter Blockchain Game Launcher Launched on Uniswap

In the latest crypto news for today, we have EnjinStarter announcing its launch on Uniswap. EnjinStarter is a dedicated blockchain startup playground focused on blockchain games, NFTs and the metaverse.

It is impressive that this token is built on the Enjin Jumpnet platform to create an ecosystem for Enjin and Efinity. In addition, developers and content creators will develop strategies for using digital assets in their games and projects.

Uniswap launched its own EnjinStarter token called EJS. It has 4,981,250,000 EJS coins in circulation, with a total supply of 4,981,250,000. Consequently, gamers and other users can take advantage of this opportunity to accumulate EJS through Uniswap. More information on Uniswap liquidity can be found here.