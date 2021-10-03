The main goal of the weekend! Suarez took revenge on Barcelona, ​​from which he still speaks with resentment – 10/03/2021

A source: Reuters

In the 8th round of La Liga, Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano, and striker Luis Suarez entered the field with a great desire to upset the former club.

And yes, he did it. The Uruguayan scored against Barcelona, ​​which continues to be in crisis and cannot find their game. Towards the end of the first half, Atlético launched a cool counterattack, and Suarez finished it with an accurate shot on the goal of Ter Stegen – 2: 0. Louis, of course, did not celebrate the goal, but the resentment against the club and head coach Ronald Koeman probably remained.

How did Suarez leave Barcelona?

In September last year, Luis canceled his contract and was forced to leave Catalonia after a Dutch specialist told him in a phone call that he no longer needed him. Suarez left Barcelona with tears in his eyes, and later ended up in rival club Atletico.

There he had a great season, scoring 21 goals in 32 games. Such a high performance of the Uruguayan allowed the Madrid club to win the Spanish championship. It was especially valuable to Suarez. Having issued a victory in La Liga, Luis burst into tears right on the field. At that moment, he proved not only to Kuman, but also to himself that football still needs.

Already before the match against Barça, Suarez recalled an unpleasant parting with the Catalan club.

“I was hurt. On average, I scored 20 goals per season. It hasn’t changed. I do not know if there is a “nine”, which managed to score so much in “Barcelona”, if you do not take into account Leo Messi, because he is still a separate case. I have something to be proud of. I have always given everything to Barcelona. And they hurt me. Yes, I believe in karma. I have not forgotten how last year I was sent to train individually to piss me off, but I remained professional and trained every day because I am that person and fate will judge us in the end, ”Suarez said in an interview with TVE.

Why is Suarez offended by Coach Koeman?

Not without remarks in the direction of Koeman, who, as it turned out, was already counting on the Uruguayan at the time of his transfer to Atlético.

“I think if he had character and authority, he would behave differently. If he had said that he was not counting on me and that I had to leave for specific reasons – so be it … But he tells me that I am not part of his plans. And when I close the deal with Atlético and terminate the contract with Barcelona, ​​he comes up and says that if the deal is not closed, on Sunday he will count on me in the match against Villarreal. How? If I am not part of your plans, then how can you count on me? He sent me to train in the third and fourth fields and treated me like I was 15 years old. He hurt me, it hurt me. Because of this disrespect, I came home in tears. I have never shown disrespect to him. I trained without showing discontent no matter what. Because I’m a professional. I was looking for the best solution, ”Suarez said.

At the same time, in September of this year, Koeman noted that he did not regret the departure of Louis. According to him, the 34-year-old Uruguayan left for the good of Barcelona, ​​and in the capital of Catalonia everyone was waiting for his transfer to Juventus, not Atlético.

Now Suarez took revenge on Kuman. At the 71st minute, he was replaced, but at the end of the game the director of the broadcast pointed the camera at the smiling Uruguayan, who, on the bench, celebrated the victory over the former club with his teammates – 2: 0.